Genomic Biomarkers Market Report: Personalized Medicine Powers 17.4% CAGR In Genomic Biomarkers Through 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This Genomic Biomarkers market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.
Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomic Biomarkers Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The genomic biomarkers market size has grown rapidly in recent years. The historical growth can be linked to increased focus on genetic testing activities, a rise in chronic disease cases, heightened emphasis on precision medicine, greater adoption of companion diagnostics, and a growing number of patients with neurological conditions.
The genomic biomarkers market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is driven by a rise in ovarian and gastric cancer cases, greater acceptance and awareness of genetic testing, a growing use of genomic biomarkers for cancer diagnosis and treatment, an increasing number of cancer patients, and more widespread adoption of companion diagnostics.
Key trends in the forecast period include next-generation sequencing (NGS), integration with other omics, advancements in genomic technology, product innovations, and enhanced healthcare services.
The growing demand for personalized medicine is projected to drive the expansion of the genomic biomarkers market. Personalized medicine, or precision medicine, tailors healthcare decisions and treatments to the unique characteristics of each patient, primarily based on their genetic and genomic information. This demand is fueled by factors such as increased focus on patient-centered care, advancements in genetic sequencing and analysis, the shift towards a patient-centric approach, and the utilization of electronic health records (EHRs) for managing patient data. Genomic biomarkers are essential in personalized medicine as they enable healthcare providers to customize medical treatments according to an individual's specific genetic profile, thereby optimizing treatment effectiveness and reducing side effects. For instance, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported in 2022 that 12 new personalized medications were approved, representing approximately 34% of all newly approved treatments and a 34% increase over previous years. As such, the rising demand for personalized medicine is expected to accelerate growth in the genomic biomarkers market.
Key players in the genomic biomarkers market are concentrating on developing advanced products, such as lung reagents, to enhance the detection of specific genetic mutations in lung cancer, improve diagnostic accuracy, and support personalized treatment strategies through advanced genomic technologies. Lung reagents are specialized substances used in diagnostic tests and research related to lung conditions, facilitating precision medicine by guiding treatment based on the genetic profile of the cancer. For example, in December 2023, Biofidelity, a UK-based company specializing in advanced genomic assays and precision diagnostics, introduced ASPYRE-Lung reagents. These reagents are designed to detect significant genetic mutations and alterations in lung cancer, crucial for directing targeted therapies and personalized treatment plans.
In November 2022, Biocare Medical, a US-based manufacturer of immunohistochemistry (IHC) and molecular pathology products for cancer and infectious disease diagnostics, acquired Empire Genomics LLC for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is intended to enhance Biocare Medical's capabilities in precision diagnostics and molecular pathology. Empire Genomics LLC, also based in the US, produces genomic biomarkers used in cancer diagnosis and personalized medicine.
Major companies operating in the genomic biomarkers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics International Ltd., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Almac Group, Azenta Inc., Novogene Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Celerion, Quanterix Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., NantHealth Inc., Centogene N.V., Sophia Genetics SA, Envisagenics, Deep Genomics, Creative Diagnostics, Macrogen Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Sema4.
This report focuses on genomic biomarkers market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.
Markets Covered:
By Type: Predictive Biomarkers; Prognostic Biomarkers By Disease Indication: Oncology; Cardiovascular Diseases; Neurological Diseases; Renal Disorders; Other Disease Indications By Validation: Analytical Validation; Clinical Validation; Clinical Utility By End-User: Hospitals; Diagnostic Centers; Other End User
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 175
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $7.42 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $14.09 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 17.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Genomic Biomarkers Market Characteristics
3. Genomic Biomarkers Market Trends and Strategies
4. Genomic Biomarkers Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Global Genomic Biomarkers Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Genomic Biomarkers Market Drivers and Restraints
5.2. Global Genomic Biomarkers Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)
5.3. Global Genomic Biomarkers Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)
6. Genomic Biomarkers Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Genomic Biomarkers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
Predictive Biomarkers Prognostic Biomarkers
6.2. Global Genomic Biomarkers Market, Segmentation by Disease Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
Oncology Cardiovascular Diseases Neurological Diseases Renal Disorders Other Disease Indications
6.3. Global Genomic Biomarkers Market, Segmentation by Validation, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
Analytical Validation Clinical Validation Clinical Utility
6.4. Global Genomic Biomarkers Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Other End-User
7. Genomic Biomarkers Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Genomic Biomarkers Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Genomic Biomarkers Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
8-29. Country Specific Genomic Biomarkers Market Analysis
30. Genomic Biomarkers Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
30.1. Genomic Biomarkers Market Competitive Landscape
30.2. Genomic Biomarkers Market Company Profiles
30.2.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
30.2.2. Roche Diagnostics International Ltd.
30.2.3. Illumina Inc.
30.2.4. PerkinElmer Inc.
30.2.5. Almac Group
31. Genomic Biomarkers Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
31.1. Azenta Inc.
31.2. Novogene Corporation
31.3. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
31.4. Celerion
31.5. Quanterix Corporation
31.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
31.7. NantHealth Inc.
31.8. Centogene N.V.
31.9. Sophia Genetics SA
31.10. Envisagenics
31.11. Deep Genomics
31.12. Creative Diagnostics
31.13. Macrogen Inc.
31.14. Guardant Health Inc.
31.15. Sema4
32. Global Genomic Biomarkers Market Competitive Benchmarking
33. Global Genomic Biomarkers Market Competitive Dashboard
34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Genomic Biomarkers Market
35. Genomic Biomarkers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
35.1 Genomic Biomarkers Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
35.2 Genomic Biomarkers Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
35.3 Genomic Biomarkers Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Genomic Biomarkers Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN09012025004107003653ID1109073575
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.