Jeff Winters, CRO Of Abstrakt, Shares Insights On The Resurgence Of Direct Mail Marketing

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era oversaturated with emails, phone calls, and digital ads, Jeff Winters, Chief Revenue Officer at Abstrakt, is championing a return to personalized direct mail as a powerful tool for business growth. Winters sheds light on the evolving landscape of direct marketing and how businesses can leverage it for sustainable success.

"The cycle of direct mail has shifted dramatically," said Winters. "With inboxes flooded and digital fatigue setting in, people have started paying attention to their physical mail again. The volume dropped so significantly that direct mail now stands out."

Winters emphasizes the importance of personalization in modern direct mail campaigns. "Personalized content is what sets successful campaigns apart. When you take the time to create tailored messages, your audience feels valued, and your marketing becomes far more effective."

To further explore innovative marketing strategies and sustainable business growth practices, Winters encourages listeners to tune into The Grow Show, a podcast dedicated to sharing impactful insights and proven growth strategies for business leaders.

About Abstrakt: Abstrakt is a business growth company specializing in sales and marketing solutions that drive consistent, measurable results for clients across various industries. Jeff Winters, as CRO, continues to lead the charge in innovative marketing approaches, emphasizing the balance of traditional and modern strategies.

