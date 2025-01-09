Penfed Foundation Awards Grant To Support Veterans And Military Families At Reveille Grounds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Grant provides resources and tools necessary to transition veterans to civilian life and successful employment

BALTIMORE, Jan. 9, 2025 -- The

PenFed Foundation , a national 501(c)3 founded by

PenFed Credit Union , today announced a $25,000 grant to "The Sandbox" at Reveille Grounds , an initiative dedicated to empowering veterans, military spouses and their families as they transition to civilian life and employment. Located in Baltimore, Maryland, "The Sandbox" is a transformative life and career exploration playground tailored to the unique needs of the military-connected community.

Reveille Grounds has a mission to foster successful civilian employment, job training, community leadership and stability for military children. "The Sandbox" initiative features curated programming, career development opportunities and family-focused resources that celebrate military service while preparing participants for meaningful roles in their communities.

"Reveille Grounds has created a space where veterans, military spouses and their families can not only navigate the challenges of civilian life but thrive," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren. "We are honored to support their mission to strengthen the bonds within military families and empower them to achieve success and stability."

The core values of "The Sandbox" are to create lasting impacts through job training, career guidance and community engagement. This grant will directly contribute to expanding resources and programming to further support the military community in Baltimore and beyond.

"Given the innovative and highly impactful initiatives supported by the PenFed Foundation, we are so grateful to have been invited to join their philanthropic portfolio," said Reveille Grounds Founder & Executive Director Katie Kilby. "As we continue to work alongside local stakeholders in and around Baltimore to improve access and exposure to the growing number of people, programs, resources, and opportunities that exist to serve and engage the military-connected community, these funds will help anchor our place-based approach to ecosystem building. At present, Baltimore doesn't have an active city-level veterans initiative, so having PenFed Foundation's support is going to allow us to keep moving in the right direction, and in the right way!"

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than

$55 million

in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit

