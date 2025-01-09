ZYNC Tech Group Partners With The New Jersey Hospital Association To Advance Healthcare Innovation And Data Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZYNC Tech Group (ZYNC) and NJHA Healthcare Business Solutions have partnered in a new initiative to bring ZYNC's innovative ZKeep solution to NJHA members.

CARROLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ZYNC Tech Group (ZYNC) and NJHA Healthcare Business Solutions have partnered in a new initiative to bring ZYNC's innovative ZKeep solution – the first payor portal gateway designed to safeguard electronic Protected Information (ePHI) from unauthorized access – to NJHA members.

Healthcare professionals routinely handle sensitive ePHI, exchanging it across multiple intermediaries and payors. Each transaction carries potential security risks, highlighting the critical need for robust protective measures.

After a thorough product evaluation, ZYNC was selected as a strategic partner for its ability to enhance efficiency, intelligent control, and security. As a best-in-class provider, ZYNC's ZKeep solution simplifies portal management through its Payor Portal Launch Pad. This eliminates the need to manage hundreds of individual credentials, often requiring routine updates to sustain access.

“Partnering with NJHA aligns with our mission to transform healthcare operations through innovative technology and collaborative relationships,” said Jason Thomas, co-founder of ZYNC Tech Group.“We look forward to working with NJHA and its members, providing solutions that support their commitment to top-quality patient care.”

“As we saw with the massive Change Healthcare cyberattack, a breach of healthcare data can have far-reaching implications, from patients' access to care to significant operational and financial disruption for hospitals,” said NJHA's Chief Operating Officer Raymond Brandes.“Data security is an essential part of healthcare operations, and our partnership with ZYNC delivers another valuable tool to provide multiple layers of protection.”

About ZYNC Tech Group:

ZYNC Tech Group specializes in advanced payor portal access and automation solutions that streamline RCM healthcare operations, enhance IT security, and deliver significant cost savings. With over 500 customers nationwide, ZYNC Tech Group is dedicated to improving efficiency and outcomes for healthcare organizations. For more information, visit

About NJHA:

The New Jersey Hospital Association, based in Princeton, is a nonprofit trade association representing hospitals, health systems and post-acute care providers across the state. NJHA partners with its members to provide quality, affordable, accessible and equitable healthcare to their communities.

