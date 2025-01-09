The Truth: A Christian Catechism, Guides Believers To A Deeper Understanding Of Faith And A Closer Relationship With God

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Written with a blend of scholarly rigor and heartfelt devotion, "The Truth" illuminates the ageless wisdom of the Bible, guiding believers to a deeper understanding of their faith and a closer relationship with God, not religion.

Dr. Yulonda T. Griffin Author, Preacher, Teacher, and Watchman

Written by Dr. Yulonda T. Griffin, "The Truth" seeks to help believers navigate the rich truths of Christianity and the deceptions of synthetic religion.

- Author, Dr. Yulonda T. Griffin NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Yulonda T. Griffin 's' book, The Truth: A Christian Catechism , is a sincere search for biblical truths that secure the Christian faith. Diving deep into the core principles of Christianity, the compelling book provides a parallel view of manufactured religions. Offering clarity and depth on foundational topics such as salvation, grace, and redemption, each chapter expands on insightful teachings and practical applications, inviting readers to delve into scripture and discover The Truth of the transformative power of God's Word.Written with a blend of scholarly rigor and heartfelt devotion, "The Truth" illuminates the ageless wisdom of the Bible, guiding believers to a deeper understanding of their faith and a closer relationship with God, not religion. "Whether you are a seasoned Christian seeking to deepen your spiritual journey or someone exploring faith for the first time, this book serves as a reliable companion in navigating the rich truths of Christianity. and the deceptions of synthetic religion," says Dr. Griffin.Dr, Griffin explained that the Bible is the oldest and longest book written in human history. It defines some of the gifts of the spirit as apostles, prophets, teachers, evangelists, and pastors. The gifts of the spirit are upon key leaders who are called by God or sent out by apostles to guide the church into all truth according to the word of God. The apostolic believers have been given a command by Jesus to go out in the world, equipping mankind with the truth, for the perfecting of the saints as witnesses of Christ. This book will share in-depth knowledge of the apostolic believers' ministry from the beginning until today and what is projected to come. Her book, The Truth: About Christian Catechism, will use the stories and prophecies of the Old and New Testaments to define the apostolic believer and leader.Known as "Dr. G", Dr. Griffin is ordained, licensed, called, and elected to preach and teach the gospel of the good news of the return of the coming of Yeshua the Messiah. She is the founder of Beit El 'The Place Where God LIV", an online bible study of believers searching the scriptures.Saved over 30 years ago under the pastoral guidance of Bishop Paul S. Morton, she thrived from glory to glory being elevated from minister to elder and Chief Administrator of the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship serving 25 years.Currently, as a prophetess, she sits at the feet of Chief Apostle Leonard Lucas as one of his disciples, as she leads her online ministry. Today, her most precious prize is Yeshuah, and the call placed upon her life as an End-time Watchman. She is also an Institutional Teacher. Dr. G has 40+ years of business experience and encompasses the designations of Certified Business, Finance, Credit, Real-estate, and Mortgage Consultant.Dr. G lives a fulfilled life enjoying 30+ years of marriage to her wonderful husband Marty J. Griffin; she's the mother of two beautiful daughters and loves being a GiGi to seven grandchildren. Her most precious gratitude is the call to be the End-time Watchman in these last and evil days. If you want to learn and understand the biblical end-time, if you want to learn apostolic leadership then Dr. G is the Master Teacher for you.

