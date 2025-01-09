Announcement Of The Decision Made At The Bondholders' Meeting Of UAB “Orkela” On 9 January 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At the initiative of UAB "Orkela" (the Company ) and the decision of UAB“AUDIFINA” (the Trustee ), a meeting of the bondholders of the Company's issue, ISIN code LT0000405961 (the Bonds), was held on 9 January 2025 (the Meeting ).

Meeting draft decision and results:



Regarding the extension of the Bonds' redemption date to 19 July 2025. A vote was held in the Meeting to approve the change of the redemption date specified in the Bond documents to 19 July 2025, with the Company paying higher annual interest of 8% for the final interest period from 19 January 2025 (inclusive) to 19 July 2025 (exclusive). The decision of the Meeting was adopted.

In accordance with the Meeting's decision, the Bonds' redemption date is extended and changed to 19 July 2025, with the Company paying higher annual interest of 8% for the final interest period from 19 January 2025 (inclusive) to 19 July 2025 (exclusive).

The Meeting minutes are attached to this announcement and are published on the Company's website at , as well as on the Trustee's website at #viesi-pranesimai





Anastasija Pocienė

UAB Orkela director

