Regarding The Cancellation Of The Meeting Of Bondholders Convened By UAB AUDIFINA


1/9/2025 10:45:49 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUGA group, AB, code 126264360, registered office address Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter, the Company), received the information from UAB“AUDIFINA”, which is the trustee (hereinafter, the Trustee) of holders of bonds, ISIN LT0000404238 (hereinafter, the Bonds), that by the initiative and decision of the Trustee, the Bondholders' meeting is being convened on 20th January 2025 has been cancelled.

More detailed information is available on the Company's official website at and the Trustee is also informing Bondholders thereabout separately: #viesi-pranesimai

Contacts:
CFO of AUGA group, AB
Kristupas Baranauskas
+370 5 233 5340


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

