Rising stroke incidence, technological advancements in imaging technologies, a growing emphasis on early detection and preventive care, increased use of telemedicine, rising healthcare expenditure, and government support will fuel market expansion.



Continuous advances in imaging technology, such as CT scans, MRI scans, and PET scans, have dramatically improved the accuracy and timeliness of stroke detection, ultimately increasing treatment outcomes and significantly lowering mortality and long-term impairment rates. Siemens Healthineers, a major medical device firm, and S.I.S Hospital, a well-known private healthcare institution in Vietnam, will unveil the pioneering NAEOTOM Alpha in December 2023, ushering in a substantial advancement in diagnostic imaging.

Simultaneously, S.I.S Hospital and Siemens Healthineers signed a master agreement for a research collaboration to accelerate acute stroke procedures by implementing the most recent Deep Resolve approach on MRI systems. This collaboration highlights both organizations' dedication to using cutting-edge technologies to improve stroke care.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of stroke cases, significant investments in advanced diagnostic technologies, and strong government support for stroke awareness and early detection programs

. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure, rising incidence of stroke due to lifestyle changes, growing elderly population, and expanding access to healthcare services and diagnostic tools in emerging markets like China and India.

By type, the ischemic stroke segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global stroke diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the high prevalence of ischemic strokes, which represent the majority of stroke cases worldwide, and the increasing use of advanced diagnostic tools for early detection.

For instance, in July 2023, Hyperfine, Inc., the company behind Swoop, the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared point-of-care magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment, announced the start of an international, multi-site observational study called ACTION PMR (ACuTe Ischemic Stroke Detection with Portable MR). Hyperfine Inc. has formed an advisory board of internationally recognized stroke experts to assist with its acute stroke care initiatives. Additionally, the hemorrhagic stroke segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about the severity and higher mortality rates of hemorrhagic strokes, driving the demand for improved diagnostic techniques and rapid intervention.

By technology, the CT scan segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global stroke diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the widespread use of CT scans as the first-line imaging tool for stroke diagnosis, given its speed and effectiveness in detecting ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes.

For instance, in October 2023, Brainomix Ltd, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered medtech solutions company, and Nanoflex Robotics AG, a remote robotic surgery company based in Switzerland, got a grant through the "UK - Switzerland Bilateral: Collaborative R&D" program. The firms will work together to create a comprehensive remote diagnosis and treatment platform for stroke, powered by artificial intelligence. Additionally, the MRI segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of MRI due to its higher sensitivity and accuracy in detecting smaller infarcts and assessing brain damage, especially in complex stroke cases.

By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global stroke diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the availability of advanced diagnostic equipment, experienced healthcare professionals, and the capacity to handle a high volume of stroke patients, especially in emergency settings.

For instance, in 2023, iSchemaView, Inc. will receive FDA certification for Rapid NCCT Stroke. It is the first certified medical device to detect suspected intracranial hemorrhage and associated disorders. Additionally, the clinics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing shift toward outpatient care and the growing adoption of portable diagnostic devices that facilitate stroke diagnosis in smaller, more accessible healthcare settings.

