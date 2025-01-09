Global Proteomics Market Poised For Significant Growth, Projected To Reach USD 134.82 Billion By 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The USA's proteomics grows steadily, driven by NIH funding in personalized medicine, while Canada is expected to grow at a 12.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of precision and sophisticated diagnostics in specific target treatment, as well as the increased concentration of target diseases, are significant drivers of growth prospects.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global proteomics market is set for remarkable expansion, with projections indicating a market value of USD 44.79 billion in 2025. Anticipated to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2025 to 2035, the market is expected to reach USD 134.82 billion by 2035.

A proteome is the complete set of proteins produced by a system or organism. It can transform based on the time, specifications, and stresses that an organism is confined to. Proteomic research refers to the systematic study of proteins on a large scale. Because proteins are the fundamental units of cells, proteomic research aims to answer all questionnaires about them.

Breakthroughs in mass spectrometry and protein and DNA sequence databases can assist proteomics research. Proteomics necessitates a wide range of instruments, machinery, reagents, media, and software for protein identification, quantitative determination, and recognition of protein interactions.

Which Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Proteomics Market?

Continued growth for personalized medicine, technical progress, and innovation, as well as enhanced funding opportunities from both the public and private sectors for proteomics, are among the most crucial driving factors in the proteomics industry.

Because the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets are expanding rapidly, the clamor for proteomics has accelerated. Furthermore, the global industry is anticipated to expand rapidly in the coming decades as an outcome of technological advancements, extensive research funding, escalating healthcare costs, rising numbers for tailored medication, and price inflation of genetic illnesses.

Another factor expected to propel overall growth is the higher incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), respiratory diseases, CKD, and others. As per Globocan, there were 19.3 million new cancer patients and 10 million cancer-related deaths globally in December 2020. Similarly, CVDs are among the world's most prevalent causes of death.

"Proteomics is a rapidly evolving field with immense potential across a broad spectrum of industries. Its applications in early disease detection and personalized medicine will play a key role in reshaping the future of healthcare, Furthermore, proteomics holds the promise to drive innovations in agriculture, contributing to enhanced crop resilience and improved global food production. As technological advancements continue to fuel these developments, the proteomics market is poised for exceptional growth over the next decade," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)



Market Growth: The global proteomics market is projected to reach USD 44.79 billion by 2025 and grow at a robust CAGR of 11.7%, expected to reach USD 134.82 billion by 2035.

North America:



The USA is anticipated to grow at a steady 7% CAGR, supported by strong biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, government investment in R&D, and significant funding from the National Institutes of Health.

Canada is expected to grow at a faster 12.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe:



The UK's proteomics market is expected to grow at 8.1% CAGR, with government-backed academic initiatives like the UK Biobank Project and a focus on personalized medicine .

Other notable growth includes France at 11.4% CAGR and Germany at 7% CAGR, supported by strong biotech and pharma sectors.

Asia Pacific:



China's market is projected to grow at 16.2% CAGR, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing healthcare spending, and domestic innovation, with strong governmental funding.

Japan's market growth is forecast at 6.6% CAGR, with a focus on precision medicine and advanced technology.

Component Market Breakdown:



Reagents & kits dominate the market, accounting for 51.4% of the market share in 2024.

Among various proteomics instruments, microarray instruments lead with a 27.1% market share.

Applications:



Drug Discovery: Proteomics aids in identifying drug targets, studying drug mechanisms, and assessing toxicity.



Clinical Diagnosis: It helps detect disease-causing proteins and monitor patient responses to treatments.

Cancer Research: Essential for early cancer diagnosis and targeted therapies.

End-user Demand:



Research & Academic Institutions: Increasing government funding and academic projects drive demand in proteomics research. Pharma & Biotech Companies: Proteomics plays a critical role in developing new drugs and treatments for various diseases, spurring demand in the pharmaceutical industry.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=b7ff9288-9778-4daa-b584-0809c1c5e95b&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="788" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b7ff9288-9778-4daa-b584-0809c1c5e95b/proteomics-market.jpg" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Proteomics Market.jpg" width="788" />

Overall, the proteomics market is positioned for strong growth across various regions and sectors, fueled by advancements in research, technology, and applications in drug discovery and clinical diagnosis.

Which Factors Are Restraining The Growth Of The Proteomics Market?

Despite its numerous benefits and wonderful features, proteomics also has a few drawbacks. The high price of medicines and equipment, as well as a scarcity of research scholars, are stifling the proteomics market.

How Will Growth Unfold In The North America Proteomics Market?

North America dominated the market in 2021, with a 46% revenue share. This is due to higher investments in the innovation of structure-based drug design, advancement in omics research, the requirement for high-quality research tools for data replicability, and a focus on the creation of tailored treatments. Agreements and collaborations among major corporations in this region are also assisting in the advancement of this market.

For example, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Symphogen collaborated to create validated platform mechanisms for the streamlined classification and monitoring, and management of complex protein therapeutics. North America is accounting for a market share of 35% of the global Proteomics market.

Which Factors Are Pushing The Proteomics Demand In The Asia Pacific?

Rapid growth for personalized medicines, as well as increased research and development in proteomics, are acting as a catalyst in the market. The clamor for spectroscopy proteomics is likely to increase as the prevalence of breast cancer rises. This is expected to aid the advancement of the Asia-Pacific proteomics market.

These are the primary drivers that will continue to fuel the biopharmaceutical firm's endeavor of blockbuster drugs, as well as the latest technological advancements in gene and protein research.

Because it is challenging for organizations to find all of the required expertise to encompass all of the activities associated with proteomics, alliances seem to become progressively crucial in this field. Many manufacturers, for example, are cooperating with mass spectrometry, and both automakers and end-user labs are partnering with protein chip-related companies.

Competitive Landscape:

Market participants are committed to delivering top-tier products, services, and outcomes to advance research progress. The companies highlighted below play a pivotal role in driving the market forward by addressing the increasing demand for precision medicine. They also prioritize biomarker discovery and high-throughput proteomic solutions, fostering both robust market growth and continuous innovation.

Key Players:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories Bruker Corporation

Proteomics Market Segmentation:

By Component Type:

The proteomics market is segmented by component types into instruments, reagents & kits, and core proteomics services.

By Technology:

By technology, the proteomics market is segmented into microarray instruments, x-ray crystallography, spectroscopy, chromatography, protein fractionation systems, electrophoresis, and surface plasma resonance systems.

By Application:

The market is segmented by application into drug discovery, clinical diagnosis, and cancer research.

By End-use:

By end-user, the market is segmented into contract research organizations (cros), research & academic institutions, and pharma & biotech companies.

French Translation:

Le marché mondial de la protéomique est appelé à connaître une expansion remarquable, avec des projections indiquant une valeur marchande de 44,79 milliards USD en 2025. Le marché, qui devrait croître à un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) robuste de 11,7 % de 2025 à 2035, devrait atteindre 134,82 milliards USD d'ici 2035.

La protéomique, l'étude exhaustive des protéines, est essentielle à l'avancement de notre compréhension des systèmes biologiques. En examinant la structure, la fonction et les interactions des protéines, ce domaine offre des informations précieuses sur les processus fondamentaux qui régissent la vie. La protéomique est également cruciale dans l'étude des grands protéomes, y compris l'analyse de millions de cellules et d'échantillons de cellules uniques, ce qui permet une recherche précise et à haut débit.

L'un des principaux moteurs du marché de la protéomique est son rôle dans la révolution des soins de santé. En permettant la détection précoce de maladies, telles que le cancer et le diabète, et en facilitant le développement de traitements personnalisés, la protéomique offre le potentiel d'améliorer considérablement les résultats pour les patients. De plus, la protéomique joue un rôle crucial dans la conception de thérapies médicamenteuses efficaces, ce qui en fait un outil essentiel pour les chercheurs et les sociétés pharmaceutiques.

Au-delà de la santé humaine, la protéomique fait également des progrès dans l'agriculture. Les chercheurs tirent parti de la protéomique pour améliorer la qualité des cultures en identifiant les protéines qui contribuent au stress et à la résistance des ravageurs. De plus, la protéomique aide à prédire les maladies des cultures, ce qui permet de prendre des mesures préventives pour préserver la production alimentaire mondiale.

Les progrès de la technologie protéomique accélèrent encore le potentiel du domaine. Le développement d'outils et de techniques plus sophistiqués simplifie l'étude de l'activité et des voies protéiques, ouvrant la voie à des solutions ciblées qui répondent à des défis spécifiques en matière de santé et d'agriculture.

Alors que le marché de la protéomique continue de croître, son impact sur la gestion des maladies, le développement de médicaments et la durabilité agricole est sur le point de s'étendre, offrant des solutions transformatrices pour les soins de santé et l'environnement.

Principaux points à retenir :



Croissance du marché : Le marché mondial de la protéomique devrait atteindre 44,79 milliards USD d'ici 2025 et croître à un TCAC robuste de 11,7 %, qui devrait atteindre 134,82 milliards USD d'ici 2035.

Amérique du Nord:



Les États-Unis devraient connaître une croissance à un TCAC stable de 7 %, soutenue par des secteurs biotechnologiques et pharmaceutiques solides, des investissements gouvernementaux dans la R&D et un financement important des National Institutes of Health.

Le Canada devrait connaître une croissance plus rapide à un TCAC de 12,1 % au cours de la période de prévision.

Europe:



Le marché britannique de la protéomique devrait croître à un TCAC de 8,1 %, grâce à des initiatives académiques soutenues par le gouvernement comme le projet UK Biobank et à l'accent mis sur la médecine personnalisée.

Parmi les autres croissances notables, citons la France à un TCAC de 11,4 % et l'Allemagne à un TCAC de 7 %, soutenues par de solides secteurs biotechnologiques et pharmaceutiques.

Asie-Pacifique :



Le marché chinois devrait croître à un TCAC de 16,2 %, grâce à l'industrialisation rapide, à l'augmentation des dépenses de santé et à l'innovation nationale, avec un fort financement gouvernemental.

La croissance du marché japonais devrait s'établir à un TCAC de 6,6 %, en mettant l'accent sur la médecine de précision et les technologies de pointe.

Répartition du marché des composants :



Les réactifs et les kits dominent le marché, représentant 51,4 % de la part de marché en 2024.

Parmi les différents instruments de protéomique, les instruments de microréseaux sont en tête avec une part de marché de 27,1 %.

Applications:



Découverte de médicaments : La protéomique aide à identifier les cibles médicamenteuses, à étudier les mécanismes médicamenteux et à évaluer la toxicité.



Diagnostic clinique : Il aide à détecter les protéines pathogènes et à surveiller les réponses des patients aux traitements.

Recherche sur le cancer : Essentielle pour le diagnostic précoce du cancer et les thérapies ciblées.

Demande de l'utilisateur final :



Institutions de recherche et d'enseignement : L'augmentation du financement gouvernemental et des projets universitaires stimule la demande de recherche en protéomique. Entreprises pharmaceutiques et biotechnologiques : La protéomique joue un rôle essentiel dans le développement de nouveaux médicaments et traitements pour diverses maladies, stimulant la demande dans l'industrie pharmaceutique.

Dans l'ensemble, le marché de la protéomique est positionné pour une forte croissance dans diverses régions et secteurs, alimentée par les progrès de la recherche, de la technologie et des applications dans la découverte de médicaments et le diagnostic clinique.

Paysage concurrentiel :

Les acteurs du marché s'engagent à fournir des produits, des services et des résultats de premier ordre pour faire progresser la recherche. Les entreprises mises en évidence ci-dessous jouent un rôle central dans l'avancement du marché en répondant à la demande croissante de médecine de précision. Ils privilégient également la découverte de biomarqueurs et les solutions protéomiques à haut débit, favorisant à la fois une croissance robuste du marché et une innovation continue.

Acteurs clés :



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation

GE Soins de santé

Laboratoires Bio-Rad Société Bruker

Segmentation du marché de la protéomique :

Par type de composant :

Le marché de la protéomique est segmenté par types de composants en instruments, réactifs et kits, et services de protéomique de base.

Par technologie :

Par technologie, le marché de la protéomique est segmenté en instruments de microréseaux, cristallographie aux rayons X, spectroscopie, chromatographie, systèmes de fractionnement des protéines, électrophorèse et systèmes de résonance de plasma de surface.

Par application :

Le marché est segmenté par application dans la découverte de médicaments, le diagnostic clinique et la recherche sur le cancer.

Par utilisation finale :

Par utilisateur final, le marché est segmenté en organisations de recherche sous contrat (cros), institutions de recherche et universitaires et sociétés pharmaceutiques et biotechnologiques.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

