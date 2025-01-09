Learn2engage Ushers In 2025 With An Innovative Course Platform For Business Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- CEO Cheryl PowellORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Learn2Engage , is a leading Florida-based, B2B company, certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), WOSB, and the state of Florida as a WBE. Specializing in customized Learning Strategies and Solutions, they are celebrating 29 years of excellence by launching a groundbreaking learning platform that redefines corporate learning. Designed for people leaders and corporate professionals, this platform hosts a blend of online courses, webinars, classes, and coaching sessions-all tailored to foster growth and engagement."Our mission is simple yet powerful: To empower organizations by unlocking the potential of their greatest asset-PEOPLE," says Cheryl Powell, CEO of Learn2Engage, a WBENC-certified eLearning company.The new platform debuts with the flagship course, Transforming Your Onboarding Program for Success , which combines engaging online modules, offline workbooks, self-reflection exercises, group coaching, and community discussions. This holistic approach culminates in a Certificate of Completion for participants who pass the final assessment.Why This Platform is a Game-Changer:.All-in-One Learning Hub: The platform integrates online courses, live webinars, coaching sessions, and a collaborative community in a seamless experience..Customizable and Scalable: Designed to meet the unique needs of organizations, whether small teams or global enterprises..Comprehensive Learning Journey: Features a mix of digital and offline resources, enabling learners to engage, reflect, and apply skills effectively..Community Focus: Built-in forums and group coaching foster peer support and shared growth..Certification of Excellence: Courses culminate in assessments and certificates, ensuring measurable learning outcomes.Upcoming courses include:.The Art of Active Listening.Instructional Design Skills for Beginners.Improving Written and Verbal Communication Skills.Leadership Authenticity through Self-Awareness"We're not just selling courses," adds Powell. "We're creating a community where professionals share experiences, find support, and grow together. Our platform is designed to inspire people leaders to retain talent, build connections, and lead with confidence."________________________________________SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFERRegister for Transforming Your Onboarding Program for Success today at Learn2Engage Marketplace and use the code GONEW2025 for 40% off! Offer ends January 31, 2025.Learn more about upcoming courses by registering for free at Learn2Engage Marketplace.For inquiries, contact Cheryl Powell at ... or call (888) 916-3918.________________________________________About Learn2EngageFor 28 years, Learn2Engage has been at the forefront of learning and development, delivering customized eLearning solutions that transform organizational performance. Whether online eLearning courses or instructor-led training for the classroom (or virtual settings), Learn2Engage has consistently motivated learners with storytelling-themed courses, innovative interactions, games, and activities that engage and inspire.Under the leadership of Cheryl Powell, a certified gamification expert and accomplished author of over 10 published works, Learn2Engage has built a reputation for excellence. Cheryl's expertise in storytelling brings each course to life, weaving relatable and compelling narratives that enhance learner engagement and retention.The company's services span the full spectrum of training solutions-from analysis and design to storyboarding, prototyping, and development-using a proven process that ensures alignment with each client's vision and goals. By combining metrics-driven strategies and the proprietary Story-Design Motivational Method, Learn2Engage delivers measurable results that improve productivity, reduce turnover, and empower organizations to thrive.

