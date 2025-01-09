U.S. Conference Of Mayors President Andrew Ginther Pays Respects To President Jimmy Carter At National Cathedral Funeral Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. of Mayors (USCM) President Columbus (OH) Mayor Andrew Ginther will represent America's mayors as an attendee at the funeral service for President Jimmy Carter held at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC. Honoring the former president's life and service, USCM CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran made the following statement:

"President Jimmy Carter was always there for America's mayors, and it's appropriate that the Conference's president is able to honor him at today's services. President Carter was a great champion of American cities, and he forever changed and strengthened the relationship between the federal government and America's cities. With a historic urban policy agenda, President Carter helped spur private investment in cities, created jobs in areas most in need, and prioritized issues like housing and mass transit. He was also force for peace, justice, and opportunity for the less privileged. He saw the good and humanity in all people and dedicated his life to bettering their condition. His devotion to country and service was surpassed only by his love for his partner of an incredible 77 years, Rosalynn. Together they set an example for all of us to live our lives to the fullest. President Carter also had a profound impact on our president Andrew Ginther, and I'm so pleased he could bid farewell to a man who so inspired him. On behalf of America's mayors, we thank President Jimmy Carter for making our cities and the world a better place."

About the United States Conference of Mayors

–

The U.S. Conference of Mayors

is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Follow our work on

X ,

Facebook ,

Instagram ,

LinkedIn ,

Threads , and

Medium .



SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED