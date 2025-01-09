Evercommerce Announces Evan Berlin As The Leader Of Its Everhealth Vertical

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc . (NASDAQ: EVCM) (the“Company”), a leading provider of SaaS solutions for service SMBs, announced today that Evan Berlin has been appointed the leader of its EverHealth healthcare vertical, reporting to Company founder and CEO Eric Remer.

Mr. Berlin assumes this role after serving as EverCommerce's Chief Operating Officer since March 2023, a role in which he was responsible for implementing corporate strategies into daily operations to meet company objectives. Mr. Berlin has a 17-year history with the Company beginning as an early employee of EverCommerce's predecessor Pay Simple. Through an upward trajectory of roles with increasing leadership responsibility, Mr. Berlin was instrumental in PaySimple's growth. When EverCommerce was incorporated in 2016, Mr. Berlin led the Company's acquisition and integration strategy. He then went on to lead day-to-day operations of the Company's home service, health service and payments product lines.

“Evan's history and deep knowledge of our business, coupled with his multi-disciplinary experience and success scaling product lines and driving high growth make him the best choice to lead our transformation and ultimately accelerate growth in our EverHealth vertical,” said Eric Remer, EverCommerce founder and CEO.

“I am excited to take this next role and lead EverHealth,” said Evan Berlin.“I am passionate about simplifying the business of healthcare for our customers through our ecosystem of intuitive, easy to use solutions.”

Mr. Berlin holds a BS, Business Administration degree from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The role of EverCommerce Chief Operating Officer will not be backfilled.“A major focus of our transformation initiative is to invest the most in our highest growth potential verticals,” explained Remer.“With the appointment of Josh McCarter to lead EverPro and Evan to lead EverHealth, along with the hiring of additional key leadership roles in those verticals, we have made great progress with this phase of the transformation.”

