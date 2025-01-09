(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 7, 2025, Geely introduced the groundbreaking "Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles" system at CES 2025. This system, grounded in an AI-native operating system, covers both consumer and business users and a smart ecosystem that spans aerial, spatial, and terrestrial realms. a smart ecosystem that spans air, space, and ground. Geely aims to create a native "Autonomous Intelligence for Mobility" that is warm, empathetic, and continually evolving. The advanced AI developments built on this system include an end-to-end large voice model, AI digital chassis, Flyme Auto Smart Cockpit, and intelligent driving technology. These innovations will gradually appear in Geely's future models.









Based on AI-native OS, the industry's first "Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles" technology system

In recent years, AI technology has grown exponentially, driving the manufacturing industry towards intelligence. Smart vehicles, equipped with numerous sensors, higher-energy-density power batteries, and impressive computational capabilities, have emerged as one of leading vessels for "embodied intelligence."

Geely focuses on integrating and applying AI technology in smart vehicles, resulting in a comprehensive "Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles" system. This system serves consumer users, enterprise users, and a comprehensive smart ecosystem spanning aerial, spatial, and terrestrial realms. Geely's Full-Domain AI goes beyond in-vehicle AI, offering a broader range of functionalities. Its ultimate goal is to create a native "Autonomous Intelligence for Mobility" that is warm, empathetic, and continuously evolving.

At the core of Geely's "Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles" system lies a system-level large model AI OS. This versatile platform seamlessly adapts to various endpoints, ensuring system security and user privacy while managing resources and executing tasks efficiently. Through AI OS's scheduling engine, the system can coordinate the needs and perceived data from devices like vehicles, smartphones, tablets, wearables, smart homes, and other intelligent entities. This enables precise service delivery across platforms, fostering a seamless smart life experience in all scenarios.

By bringing numerous AI technology applications to a wider range of family users, Geely aims to make AI technology in smart vehicles more accessible

According to Geely's vision, the evolution of smart vehicles will go through three pivotal stages: "Assisted Intelligence," "Agend Intelligence," and ultimately "Autonomous Intelligence." By continuously refining the "Body + Intelligence" paradigm, these vehicles will evolve into "Autonomous Intelligence for Mobility" that are warm and emotional.









Geely's "Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles" technology system has been seamlessly integrated into its product development cycle. The GEA architecture has been enhanced with the Xingrui AI Large Model, and the cutting-edge Generation 3.0 electronic and electrical architecture, automotive-grade chips, and operating systems have incorporated Geely's AI technological expertise. This makes Geely a pioneer in the industry, possessing the comprehensive capability to "craft AI vehicles with an AI-centric architecture."

A collection of AI technological innovations, emergent from the "Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles" system, including the AI Galaxy Genie, Flyme Auto Smart Cockpit, Infinite Space, AI Cloud Power, AI Picture Book, AI Sentinel, and Wow Wallpaper, are being systematically introduced across models such as the Galaxy E8, Galaxy E5, and Galaxy Starship 7. This allows a wider range of family users to have an unprecedented experience with AI technology.









Take, for instance, the "Xingrui AI Cloud Power" featured in the Galaxy Starship 7. This system leverages AI to make intelligent decisions for global optimization, dynamically allocating fuel and electricity based on navigation and big data predictions of common routes. This not only enhances the vehicle's economy but also showcases its advanced intelligence. The AI Galaxy Genie, equipped in the Galaxy E8 and Galaxy E5, boasts an impressive 15 functionalities. These include remote vehicle control, customizable avatars, large model creation, AI-generated art, and encyclopedia knowledge Q&A. Serving as an exceptionally intelligent and thoughtful personal assistant, the AI Galaxy Genie redefines the driving experience. The Infinite Space vehicle-cloud interaction platform, available in the Galaxy E5 and Geely Xingyuan, offers a revolutionary way to utilize applications. By enabling all applications to operate in the cloud, it frees up local storage and computing resources, providing users with seamless access to a vast application ecosystem. This platform takes the connected car experience to the next level. Furthermore, the Galaxy E5 comes with sentinel mode and parking photo features, providing round-the-clock vehicle security. These features utilize advanced AI and cloud technologies to ensure the safety and security of the vehicle, giving users peace of mind.









Geely, empowered by its "Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles" technology system, is poised to lead the charge in integrating the latest AI technologies into its vehicles this year. These cutting-edge advancements include end-to-end voice large models, AI digital chassis, and advanced intelligent driving technology. By embracing these innovations, Geely is further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in bringing AI technology to the automotive sector.

Strengthening the foundation of computing power, data, and algorithm, Geely is accelerat ing its efforts to build "Intelligent Life Entit ies for Mobility"

Computing power, data, and algorithms form the technological foundation for AI advancement. These essential competencies underpin Geely's "Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles" technology system and drive the creation of the "Autonomous Intelligence for Mobility."









In the realm of computing power, Geely has made groundbreaking strides. The company has pioneered the industry's first "cloud-data-intelligence integrated" intelligent computing center, known as the Geely Xingrui Intelligent Data Center. Furthermore, Geely has achieved certification for the industry's inaugural intelligent computing center management process. The Geely Xingrui Intelligent Data Center has now boosted its total cloud computing capacity to an astonishing 1.02 exaflops, which ensures robust AI computing power and real-time cloud security for the integrated vehicle-cloud BMS system. The center can meet the intelligent computing demands of 5 million online vehicles.

Within the data domain, Geely has amassed an impressive 10T token data and 40B vertical domain data in the automotive sector, while also establishing a synthetic data platform. This platform serves as the critical "fuel" for large-scale model training, dramatically elevating the "cognitive ceiling" of these models.

Regarding algorithms, Geely has unveiled the world's first full-scenario AI large model tailored for the automotive industry-the Geely Xingrui AI Large Model. This model has earned the highest "4+" rating from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. Concurrently, Geely is actively contributing to the advancement of industry standards and norms for large models. The company is taking a leading role in drafting standards for automotive large models, automotive smart entities, and smart entities in general. Additionally, Geely is spearheading the creation of technical specifications and evaluation criteria for smart entities.

Building upon the continuous enhancements and iterations of its "Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles" technology system, Geely remains committed to delivering new values and experiences in AI vehicles to a wider spectrum of family users. The company envisions a future where smart vehicles evolve into "Intelligent Life Entities for Mobility," capable of autonomous driving, self-expression, and emotional awareness.





