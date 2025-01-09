Several significant factors are propelling the growth and expansion of the global market for digital health for musculoskeletal care. These factors include the growing incidence of musculoskeletal conditions, improvements in digital health technologies, the growing need for individualized and remote care, and encouraging government programs.



The global digital health market for musculoskeletal care is experiencing a significant surge, driven by innovative technologies such as telemedicine, mobile health applications, wearable devices, and AI-powered diagnostic tools, which are fundamentally transforming the delivery of care. These advancements facilitate early diagnosis, real-time monitoring, and the creation of personalized treatment plans, contributing to improved patient outcomes.

A noteworthy development in this sector occurred in May 2024, when Hinge Health launched Hinge Health Global, a specialized solution aimed at addressing chronic pain within the global workforce. This platform enables multinational employers to provide tailored digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care to employees worldwide through a unified system, exemplifying how digital health solutions can enhance access to quality care and support employee well-being on a global scale.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of digital health technologies, and significant investments in musculoskeletal care solutions by key industry players Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly increasing healthcare digitization, rising awareness of musculoskeletal health, and expanding access to smartphones and internet connectivity.

By component, the software & services segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global digital health for musculoskeletal care market in 2024 owing to the increasing adoption of digital therapeutic platforms, virtual physical therapy solutions, and remote monitoring services that provide personalized and scalable musculoskeletal care.

For instance, in collaboration with the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), Net Health, a provider of specialist software for restorative therapy, launched its digital musculoskeletal leadership program, "Harnessing the Potential of Digital MSK Care," in April 2024. In addition to editorial content produced by Net Health, the APTA, and other professionals, the program offers on-demand webinars with top rehab treatment experts. Additionally, the hardware segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for wearable devices, smart sensors, and advanced diagnostic tools that offer real-time monitoring and assessment of musculoskeletal conditions.

By end-user industry, the patient segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global digital health for musculoskeletal care market in 2024 owing to the growing preference for at-home care solutions and self-management tools among patients with chronic musculoskeletal disorders.

For instance, Omada Health, a chronic condition-focused virtual healthcare provider, became the first virtual MSK care provider to be accredited by the prestigious URAC telehealth in August 2023. Improving access to high-quality MSK care is the goal of the Omada for MSK program. Additionally, the Hospitals segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing integration of digital health solutions into hospital settings to streamline patient care, improve treatment efficiency, and enhance clinical outcomes.

