The market will grow as a result of improved robotic surgery and virtual reality (VR), increased demand for telemedicine, growing use of IoT in healthcare, growth in remote patient monitoring, expansion of AI and machine learning in healthcare, government initiatives, and investments in 5G infrastructure.



5G technology significantly enhances Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) by enabling the continuous tracking of patient health data outside traditional clinical settings, which facilitates timely interventions and reduces the likelihood of hospital readmissions. For instance, Smart Meter's introduction in July 2024 of a cellular-connected multi-cuff blood pressure monitor that utilizes a 4/5G private data network. This innovative device is specifically designed to support RPM and Chronic Care Management (CCM), highlighting the effectiveness of 5G in improving patient care and monitoring practices.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the early adoption of 5G technology, well-established healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in healthcare innovation, and strong presence of key players in the 5G and healthcare sectors, as well as growing demand for advanced telemedicine and remote patient monitoring services.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid expansion of 5G networks, increasing government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure, rising population, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases, combined with increased demand for advanced healthcare services and medical devices enabled by 5G technology.

For instance, the first 5G completely connected factory in Southeast Asia was launched in May 2024 by China Unicom, Midea, AIS, and Huawei, revolutionizing smart manufacturing. 5G data gathering, 5G operating rooms, robotic arms, AI inspection, automated guided vehicles, and robotic arms are important solutions that will raise the bar for product quality, safety, and operational effectiveness.

By component mode, the hardware segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global 5G in healthcare market in 2023 owing to the increased demand for 5G-enabled medical devices, network infrastructure, and IoT sensors that support real-time monitoring and diagnostics, as well as the large-scale deployment of 5G technology in healthcare facilities.

For instance, Boston Children's Hospital will launch a hybrid 5G network in September 2023 as part of its Epic system integration. This system intends to lay the groundwork for future healthcare improvements by enabling a scalable network that supports AI-driven specialist prioritization and RPM. Additionally, the services segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for 5G-enabled healthcare services such as telemedicine, remote monitoring, cloud-based solutions, and enhanced patient data management, which rely heavily on continuous support and maintenance.

By application, the remote patient monitoring segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global 5G in healthcare market in 2023 owing to the growing need for efficient and reliable long-distance monitoring of chronic disease patients, and the ability of 5G to enable real-time data transfer, improving patient outcomes and reducing hospital readmissions.

For instance, in February 2024, Frankfurt University Hospital announced the rollout of a wide range of 5G-based services throughout its operations. This effort seeks to improve public health care delivery, increase process efficiency, and optimize medical skill use and resource allocation. Additionally, the connected medical devices segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of IoT-based devices, wearables, and sensors that leverage 5G technology to provide real-time health data, early diagnosis, and improved patient care in both clinical and home settings.

By end-user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global 5G in healthcare market in 2023 owing to the adoption of 5G technology to enhance operational efficiency, improve patient care delivery, and facilitate advanced applications like telehealth, robotic surgeries, and real-time data sharing.

For instance, in March 2024, Thailand and Huawei joined together to create the first 5G-enabled "smart hospital" in ASEAN, with the goal of improving healthcare delivery by combining 5G technology with artificial intelligence, multi-access edge computing, and a hybrid cloud system. Additionally, the healthcare payers' segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing reliance on data-driven decision-making, predictive analytics, and the use of 5G technology to streamline claims processing, improve fraud detection, and provide better health management solutions for insurers.

