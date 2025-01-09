Over 52,000 Syrians Return To Their Homeland Since Assad Regime's Downfall
1/9/2025 10:11:54 AM
ISTANBUL, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Thursday that 52,622 Syrians in Turkiye returned to their homeland in the last month following the fall of the Baath regime.
Speaking at the Cilvegozu Border Gate in Reyhanli district of Hatay province in southern Turkiye, Yerlikaya said there are 2,888,876 Syrians currently residing in Tأ1⁄4rkiye.
In a press briefing, Yerlikaya said, an average of 11,063 Syrians returned monthly during the 11 months of 2024 through voluntary, safe, dignified, and orderly returns, including 52,622 Syrians who has left Turkiye since last December.
Since 2017, over 792,625 Syrian left Turkiye, he added.
The Cilvegozu Border Gate is one of the main crossing points between Turkiye and Syria.(end)
