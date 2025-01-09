Billtrust Announces 2024 Milestones Highlighted By AI-Powered Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Order-to-Cash Software Leader Helps Companies Accelerate Cash Flow, Grow and Retain Customers

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments leader, reported 2024 business highlights which helped companies enhance customer experiences and improve health.

"In 2024, our team provided more tools than ever to help B2B finance teams gain deeper insights into their business to speed cash flow and drive material savings," said Billtrust CEO Sunil Rajasekar. "We continued to invest in generative AI technologies, collaborated with top industry partners, and were recognized by leading global analyst firms for our achievements. We'll continue to build on these in 2025, helping our customers streamline and simplify their order-to-cash processes and deliver measurable outcomes."

"Billtrust has revolutionized our AR operations," said Tim Hoffman, Vice President Americas Finance & Business Operations, Össur. "The real-time dashboard and customer portal have transformed how we manage collections and interact with our clients. The ease of use and efficiency gained are invaluable, and we're excited to expand our use of Billtrust to other companies in the coming year."

"Billtrust has been a game-changer for our order-to-cash process. Their solutions handle everything from cash application to invoice distribution and customer portals, making our collections management more effective than ever," said Avron Cohen, Director of Corporate Finance, Daylight Transport.

2024 highlights include:



Introduced new

generative AI tools – Finance Co-Pilot, Payments Analytics, and Cash Application Analytics – through which finance professionals can obtain information to speed decision making while getting a holistic view of their business in real time.

Named a Leader in three

IDC MarketScape reports: Worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for the Enterprise , Worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for Small and Midmarket , and Worldwide Embedded Payment Applications .

Extended its collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to support its

Business Payments Network (BPN) . Visa will continue to offer BPN access to its financial institution clients to streamline the B2B digital payments process for their corporate customers.

Partnered with U.S. Bank

to create a cloud-based receivables solution, bringing together the bank's leading payment and risk management capabilities with Billtrust's AR technology to improve the intricate business-to-business receivables process.

Released its second annual

Global e-Invoicing Report , providing an overview of the current e-invoicing landscape while highlighting key trends, regulatory updates, and strategic opportunities for businesses.

Announced a new integration making it easier for customers with an SAP

ERP system to implement its software platform. Built in collaboration with an SAP-certified partner, the SAP S/4HANA and SAP ECC connector significantly reduces the need for IT resources, resulting in faster, easier Billtrust implementations for its many SAP customers.

Attained the top position as a leading provider for Customer Billing/Electronic Invoice Presentment and Payment Software in

The Hackett Group's new Digital World Class Matrix TM for Customer-to-Cash (C2C) Receivables Creation Software.

Named a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Accounts Receivable Automation Software in both the

Best Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Enterprise Businesses

and Best Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Medium-Sized Businesses

categories.

Recognized as the 2024 overall technology leader in the

SPARK MatrixTM: Accounts Receivable Applications . As one of 21 vendors evaluated, Billtrust received the highest overall rating.

Recognized as a Challenger in the

2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications , demonstrating strong execution capabilities and a proven ability to meet customers' current needs, supported by a solid market presence. Welcomed three new additions to its Executive Leadership Team as it positions itself for future growth.

Corrie DeCamp joined as Chief Product Officer, Becky Carr

as Chief Marketing Officer and Jason Rushforth as Chief Revenue Officer.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust

to get paid faster while controlling costs, accelerating cash flow and maximizing customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands move finance forward with AI-powered solutions to transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

Media Contact

Paul Accardo

[email protected]

SOURCE Billtrust

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED