The rising prevalence of neurological disorders, technological advancements, increased interest in personalized medicine, the rise in remote monitoring and telemedicine, the need for early detection and preventive measures, the growth in clinical trials and drug development, and the increasing adoption in sports medicine will drive market growth.



Recent advancements in wearable devices, smartphones, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) have significantly improved the collection and analysis of neuro biomarkers, facilitating continuous monitoring and early detection of neurological conditions. ?A key development in this field is BrainTale's BrainTale Care digital biomarker platform, which received CE marking in March 2023, marking a significant milestone. ? These innovations are anticipated to drive substantial market growth in South Africa, reflecting an increasing demand for advanced neurological monitoring solutions that enhance patient outcomes.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in research and development, a high prevalence of neurological disorders, and a strong focus on innovative technologies in the medical field.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing population, rising awareness about neurological health, growing adoption of digital health technologies, and government initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare services. For example, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a prominent developer of cellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced the peer-reviewed publication of Phase 3 biomarker findings in the journal *Muscle and Nerve*. This research indicates that debamestrocel, also known as NurOwn, an investigational cell therapy, may affect key biomarkers in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that are associated with disease progression.

By type, the wearable segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global digital neuro biomarkers market in 2023 owing to the increasing adoption of wearable devices for continuous and real-time monitoring of neurological conditions, ease of use, and the ability to collect large amounts of data for personalized care.

For instance, in January 2023, Cambridge Cognition, known for its digital tools for measuring brain health, announced the acquisition of Winterlight, a renowned institution for detecting cognitive decline via analysis of spontaneous speech. Additionally, the mobile application segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the widespread adoption of smartphones, the growing use of mobile health applications for remote monitoring, and the increasing development of AI-powered apps for neuro health tracking.

By clinical practice, the diagnostic segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global digital neuro biomarkers market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for early detection of neurodegenerative diseases, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and the increasing need for precise, non-invasive diagnostic tools.

For instance, In May 2024, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) announced a new study in cooperation with Head Diagnostics. This project aims to improve multiple sclerosis (MS) assessment and monitoring using sophisticated diagnostic approaches. Through integrating modern technologies and methodology, the project intends to increase the accuracy and effectiveness of MS care, eventually benefiting patients with more precise monitoring and individualized treatment approaches. Additionally, the monitoring segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising focus on continuous patient monitoring, the need for long-term tracking of disease progression, and the increasing use of digital tools for real-time neurological health assessments.

By end-user, the healthcare companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global digital neuro biomarkers market in 2023 owing to the large-scale use of neuro biomarkers in clinical trials, drug development, and increasing investments in R&D for neurodegenerative disease treatments.

For instance, in March 2024, Indivi, announced a partnership with Biogen to advance digital health technologies and create digital biomarkers for Parkinson's illness. Under this agreement, Biogen's Konectom platform will be licensed to Indivi. With Konectom, a digital biomarker system based on smartphones, neurological processes may be assessed remotely, enabling more frequent and accurate monitoring of the onset of sickness. Additionally, the healthcare providers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of digital biomarkers for patient care, the integration of these tools in routine clinical practice, and the growing focus on personalized treatment strategies based on biomarker data.

