American Airlines Group Announces Webcast Of Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live feed of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7:30 a.m. CT.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations . An archive of the call will be available on the website through Feb. 23.

