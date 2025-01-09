SEMCAP Food & Nutrition Welcomes Farm Credit Canada And Securian Financial As Anchor Investors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA and MINNEAPOLIS and REGINA, Saskatchewan, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMCAP Food & Nutrition (SEMCAP) is pleased to announce the addition of Credit Canada (FCC) and Securian Financial, through its subsidiary Minnesota Life, as key partners and investors in the firm's inaugural Food & Nutrition cross-border strategy, which will remain open through 2025.

With offices in Vancouver and Philadelphia, the SEMCAP Food team manages $230 Million in assets under management (AUM), as of September 30, 2024, and has executed a number of sustainable food investments in the U.S., including Purely Elizabeth, Good Culture, Kite Hill, and ALOHA. With this closing, SEMCAP Food & Nutrition will have the capital to focus on adding Canadian businesses, as well as U.S. businesses, to the portfolio to help them drive growth and distribution across North America.

FCC is a leading provider of capital to Canadian agriculture and food, providing a complement of expertise and services designed to support the complex and evolving needs of food businesses. Securian Financial is the 7th largest life insurance company in the United States, focused on helping customers build secure tomorrows. SEMCAP is thrilled to welcome FCC and Securian Financial as anchor investors and partners alongside Fresh Del Monte and several other strategic food industry investors.

“FCC is broadening its capital solutions to build stronger, more resilient agriculture and food businesses across Canada,” said Douglas Hewson, Vice-President, Investment, Farm Credit Canada.“By investing in SEMCAP, FCC is supporting mid-stage Canadian businesses that are an important part of a robust and economically diverse Canadian agriculture and food industry.”

“We see SEMCAP Food & Nutrition as an ideal partner for Securian Financial, with a shared passion for furthering solutions that meet the evolving needs of individuals, families and businesses in order to help build more secure tomorrows,” said Suzette Huovinen, Securian Financial Vice President of Institutional Retirement Solutions and President of Securian Asset Management.“By investing in innovative natural and organic food brands that support modern health and a more sustainable future, the SEMCAP team is laser focused on supporting the companies of tomorrow – today. Together, our goal is to improve the way families eat while being mindful of the future.”

The Food & Nutrition investment group is led by John Haugen, Kate Storey and Ryan Newcom with offices in Canada and the U.S. SEMCAP co-founders and co-CIOs, Walter“Buck” Buckley and Cyrus Vandrevala, also sit on SEMCAP Food & Nutrition's Investment Committee. The investment strategy focuses on environmentally sustainable, high-growth businesses with between $25 million and $75 million in revenue that have category leading products that have achieved proof of concept and evidence of scale. Storey is based in Vancouver and has been investing in Canadian and U.S. CPG and impact businesses for the past 13 years. Haugen and Newcom are based in Minnesota, and are seasoned business operators, having run several General Mill's brands, large business units and General Mill's investment arm, 301inc. SEMCAP seeks to drive accelerated growth and outsized returns for investors, by leveraging its decades of operational expertise, and proven growth strategies across all business functions (i.e. marketing, operations, supply chain, logistics, innovation, commercial and cross-border synergies).

“We're incredibly grateful to have the support of these prominent and strategic investors anchoring SEMCAP's Food & Nutrition investment strategy, as we invest behind innovative Canadian and U.S. food companies that support sustainable modern health and a better future for food,” said Storey, partner at SEMCAP.“FCC has been instrumental in the Canadian food and agriculture sector for more than six decades, and Securian Financial is a prominent financial services company. We see these as pivotal partnerships, aligned on objectives, focus and impact.”

ABOUT SEMCAP FOOD & NUTRITION

SEMCAP Food & Nutrition invests in remarkable food companies that support sustainable modern health and a better future for food. Led by a highly skilled investment team with deep operating and investing experience in consumer packaged goods, the team provides unique deal insight and support for strategic partnering and enhanced growth. SEMCAP Food & Nutrition partners with companies whose products emphasize organic, natural, non-GMO, and sustainable foods as well as efficient supply chain and delivery and low-waste packaging. SEMCAP Food & Nutrition is one of SEMCAP's three platforms - health, food, and tech. SEMCAP is a growth equity company committed to investing behind seminal trends in these sectors that have the greatest impact on humanity.

ABOUT FARM CREDIT CANADA

FCC employees are committed to the long-standing success of those who produce and process Canadian food. FCC provides flexible financing and capital solutions, while creating value through data, knowledge, relationships and expertise. FCC offers a complement of financial and non-financial products and services designed to support the complex and evolving needs of the industry. As a commercial Crown corporation, FCC is a stable partner that reinvests profits back into the industry and communities it serves. For more information, visit fcc.ca .

ABOUT SECURIAN FINANCIAL

To be confident in your financial future, you need to trust the strength and commitment of the companies you choose to work with. For more than 140 years, the Securian Financial family of companies has been developing innovative insurance and retirement solutions to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families and businesses. Offered through partnerships with employers, financial professionals and affinity groups, our products help bring peace of mind to more than 23 million customers throughout the United States and Canada. We are trusted by our partners and customers to fulfill our purpose of helping to build secure tomorrows. For more information about Securian Financial, visit or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

This release is provided for informational purposes only, and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. This material may contain estimates and forward-looking statements, which may include forecasts and do not represent a guarantee of future performance. This information is not intended to be complete or exhaustive and no representations or warranties, either express or implied, are made regarding the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. The views expressed are as of January 9, 2025, and are subject to change without notice. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. Investing involves significant risks.

