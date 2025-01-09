Ascellahealth Releases Q4 2024 Specialty & Rare Pipeline Digest™ Featuring Key Specialty Drug, Biosimilar, Cell And Gene Therapy Approvals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth , a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty industry, today launched its latest Specialty & Rare Pipeline Digest TM, the industry's most comprehensive digital resource for information on new, pending and upcoming specialty and rare drug launches, biosimilars and cell and gene therapies (CGTs). This complimentary quarterly publication provides stakeholders and decision-makers with crucial, timely updates to support the needs of the specialty drug market.

“Specialty pharmaceutical product approvals are advancing at an unprecedented rate, underscoring the increasing wave of innovation across the healthcare sector,” says Andy Szczotka, PharmD, chief pharmacy officer, AscellaHealth.“As the demand for novel therapies to address rare and complex conditions continues to increase, the AscellaHealth Specialty & Rare Pipeline Digest becomes a crucial resource for industry leaders seeking reliable, actionable information that supports effective go-to-market strategic planning and successful product commercialization. Our goal is to collaborate with manufacturers, payers and providers to enhance the affordability and distribution of these transformative therapies.”

The Q4 data highlights sustained growth in key specialty sectors, marked by notable increases in SP drug approvals and biosimilar launches. These valuable insights provide decision-makers with the information, data and expertise needed to develop and execute successful market access strategies.

“Effective product management and informed decision-making rely on dependable industry insights and precise data,” says Dea Belazi, CEO, AscellaHealth.“By offering this complimentary digest, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting our industry partners and delivering meaningful value across the specialty pharmaceutical landscape."

This digital resource complements the findings outlined in AscellaHealth's 2024 Specialty Pharmaceutical Review: Key Highlights and Industry Trends , highlighting the industry's rapid advancement driven by breakthroughs in AI, machine learning and advanced data analytics. Looking ahead, AscellaHealth anticipates continued industry progress and the accelerated development of specialty therapies, leading to improved therapeutic outcomes for rare diseases and more focused patient-centered care.

Access the latest Specialty & Rare Pipeline DigestTM here .

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. Visit .

