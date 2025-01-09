Criminal IP Launches Real-Time Phishing Detection Tool On Microsoft Marketplace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Criminal IP , a globally recognized Threat Intelligence (CTI) solution by AI SPERA, has launched its Criminal IP Malicious Detector add-in on the Microsoft Marketplace. This cutting-edge tool provides real-time phishing email detection and URL blocking for Microsoft Outlook, adding an essential layer of email security in the face of increasing cyber threats.

Advances in generative AI have driven a surge in sophisticated phishing attacks that are increasingly difficult to distinguish from legitimate communications. The Criminal IP Malicious Link Detector combats these threats by analyzing email links in real-time, detecting and blocking phishing URLs and malicious domains. Fully integrated with Microsoft Outlook and available for free, it provides robust protection for both individuals and organizations.

Case Study: Phishing Email Targeting Cryptocurrency Wallet Users









In one instance, Criminal IP detected a phishing email targeting Trust Wallet users. The email contained links disguised as official pages, aiming to deceive users into downloading malware. The Criminal IP Malicious Link Detector swiftly identified and blocked these malicious URLs in real-time, averting potential harm.

Getting Started with the Criminal IP Malicious Link Detector

Using the tool is straightforward:

Creating an account on the Criminal IP platform .Downloading and integrating the add-in from Microsoft Marketplace .Email links are automatically scanned upon login, with results displayed instantly.

As cyber threats evolve rapidly, the Criminal IP Malicious Link Detector ensures the users' emails are protected against phishing links and malicious URLs. Download it today to stay ahead of emerging cyber risks and strengthen email security.

About AI SPERA

AI SPERA , renowned for its advanced solutions, has expanded internationally, with 'Criminal IP' as its flagship offering. Operating in more than 150 countries, 'Criminal IP' is backed by enterprise-grade security solutions like 'Criminal IP ASM' and 'Criminal IP FDS'. Strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Cisco, VirusTotal, and Quad9 have significantly enhanced 'Criminal IP's capabilities. AI SPERA's 'Criminal IP' has recently entered the marketplace of major US data warehousing platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Snowflake, expanding its global reach for threat data.

Contact

Michael Sena

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: