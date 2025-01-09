Clearpoint Health Appoints Tawfiq Bajjali As President, Clearquote, And Chief Technology & Product Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bajjali will lead alternative funding marketplace, ClearPoint Health, in bringing its proprietary technology, ClearQuote, to market.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Digital alternative funding marketplace, ClearPoint Health, proudly announces the appointment of Tawfiq Bajjali as President, ClearQuote, and Chief & Product Officer, effective January 2025.Bajjali brings over two decades of leadership experience to the role. Prior to joining ClearPoint Health, Bajjali served as Chief Officer at Lyric, Global Head of the Healthcare Payor Segment at Amazon Web Services, and General Manager, Provider Enablement and Interoperability Solutions at Elevance Health, among other roles across Fortune 500 companies and innovative startups.Bajjali's pioneering work in developing digital platforms and solutions, combined with an exceptional track record of managing very large technology portfolios, will serve him well as he leads ClearPoint Health in bringing proprietary technology, ClearQuote, to market.ClearQuote streamlines the benefit proposal processes, enabling data connectivity, risk-product matching, and analytical intelligence across carriers, networks, PBMs, TPAs, and cost management solutions - all of which are vetted via ClearPoint Health's proprietary SAFE methodology, which validates vendors and solutions against Sustainability, Accountability, Fairness, and Efficiency standards.ClearQuote is integral to ClearPoint Health's mission to create sustainable, affordable, and accountable health insurance, meeting today's employers and employees' growing demand for more value and less cost. Through its alternative digital marketplace, ClearPoint Health connects employers with staff sizes ranging from 10 employees to over 1,500 employees with level funded plans, medical stop loss products, captive programs, pharmacy solutions, and cost management options.“I'm happy to share my new role as President of ClearQuote and Chief Technology and Product Officer for ClearPoint Health,” said Bajjali.“We're developing ClearQuote, an AI-driven marketplace platform that streamlines access to alternative funding health insurance solutions, including proprietary and partner-curated level funded plans, traditional stop loss, and group captive products for SMB employers. ClearQuote's capabilities, combined with our best-in-class medical stop loss Center of Excellence and product operations teams, offer a differentiated solution to a growing market. The platform simplifies RFP intake, matches risks to carriers and products based on benefit advisors' preferences, summarizes quotes, streamlines policy installation, and provides insights to help employers maximize cost savings and achieve cost predictability. Through our APIs, we've extended the platform to integrate with external systems used by benefit advisors, carriers, TPAs, and partner vendors. Leveraging AI, we're enabling unstructured data extraction, reasoning, summarization, matching risk to appetite, and proposal generation.”“Tawfiq's visionary approach and dedication to delivering technology platforms continues to catalyze ClearPoint's mission to empower and differentiate our benefit advisor partners by providing them with the tools and resources they need to easily deliver a better, more transparent, and affordable way to offer employee healthcare benefits,” said Jeb Dunkelberger, CEO of ClearPoint Health.Added Bajjali,“I'm thrilled to be collaborating with a visionary, execution-oriented team focused on driving innovation in the industry. As we work to reimagine how to serve the market, I am very excited to draw on my experience leading digital transformation initiatives at Optum, Elevance/Carelon, AWS, and Lyric that delivered provider network optimization, insurance shopping digital experiences, product and benefits analytics, cost of care analytics, clinic recommendations and insights, and payment integrity and accuracy.”About ClearPoint HealthClearPoint Health, based in Columbia, SC, is a trailblazer in the medical stop loss industry, committed to delivering innovative and efficient alternative risk solutions, purpose-built for small and mid-sized employers (SMBs). ClearPoint Health is dedicated to supporting clients with streamlined efficiency, offering financial protection that enables them to effectively manage medical and prescription expenses and confidently navigate the complexities of today's healthcare market. For more information, please visit .

