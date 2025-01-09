(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

IT Availability LLC is excited to celebrate the first anniversary of Fedpreneur, a vibrant community dedicated to supporting individuals transitioning from civilian and military roles into entrepreneurship and employment opportunities. As we enter 2025, Fedpreneur is poised to expand its reach, host more events, and provide invaluable resources to its growing community.

Fedpreneur: Bridging the Gap Between Service and Entrepreneurship

Fedpreneur was born out of a personal journey of transition and a desire to create a supportive community for like-minded individuals. Founder Chuck Dickens, who embarked on his post-career journey nearly a decade ago, recognized the challenges and opportunities that come with transitioning from government service to entrepreneurship. His experience navigating the uncharted waters of starting a business has fueled his passion to assist others on similar paths.

A Year of Growth and Community Building

Since its inception in January 2024, Fedpreneur has quickly become a beacon for those seeking to start businesses that contract with the government or explore opportunities outside its realm. The community offers guidance, networking opportunities, and a platform for sharing experiences and gaining insights from seasoned entrepreneurs.

Key Highlights from Fedpreneur's Journey:



Community and Networking: Fedpreneur hosts regular meetups, panel discussions, and networking events where members can engage with experienced entrepreneurs, ask questions, and immerse themselves in a supportive community.

Educational Resources: The community provides a wealth of resources, including blogs and articles that cover essential topics such as transitioning from government roles, building a reputation in business, and overcoming the fear of starting a company. Upcoming Events: Fedpreneur has a lineup of events scheduled for 2025, including open house meetups, panel discussions, and workshops designed to equip members with the tools and knowledge needed for entrepreneurial success.

Join Us for Upcoming Events

Fedpreneur invites all aspiring entrepreneurs and transitioning federal and military personnel to join their upcoming events. These gatherings offer a chance to connect with like-minded individuals, gain practical advice, and embark on a journey toward entrepreneurial success.

Featured Event: "Fedpreneur Round Table – Lessons Learned on Transitioning from Government and Military"



Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2025 Details: Join us at The Tower Club Tysons Corner for an engaging discussion on transitioning out of government roles. Our panelists will share their experiences, insights, and tips for making a successful shift. Whether you're considering a career change or just curious about life after government, this event is for you. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from those who have been there and done that!

For more details and to RSVP, visit our Events Page .

RSVP and Stay Connected

To learn more about Fedpreneur and sign up for upcoming events, visit our Events Page . Stay updated with the latest news and resources by registering for our mailing list (subscribe ) and following our

LinkedIn Page .

About Fedpreneur

Fedpreneur is a community of like-minded individuals created to assist transitioning federal civilian and military personnel as they seek entrepreneurship and/or employment opportunities. Founded by Chuck Dickens, Fedpreneur consolidates all the vital aspects of entrepreneurial success into one cohesive community, providing a soft landing for new entrepreneurs.

Contact Information:



Chuck Dickens

Founder of Fedpreneur

Email: [email protected] Phone: 571-594-3992

Press Contact:



Fedpreneur

Public Outreach

Email: [email protected] Phone: 571-354-0785

Stay tuned for more updates and join us in making 2025 a year of growth, opportunity, and entrepreneurial success with Fedpreneur.

SOURCE IT Availability

