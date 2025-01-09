The market will grow due to factors such as patient-centric care and increased patient engagement, the expansion of ambulatory surgery centers, the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, advancements in healthcare IT solutions, and support for telehealth and remote monitoring.



North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the robust healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of advanced healthcare IT solutions, and the growing demand for cost-efficient outpatient care driven by the rise in minimally invasive procedures and the shift towards value-based care models.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid expansion of healthcare facilities, increasing investment in healthcare IT infrastructure, and rising patient demand for quality, affordable care, particularly in countries like China and India where there is a growing emphasis on improving healthcare access and efficiency.

Technological advancements in healthcare IT, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and telemedicine, are significantly enhancing the capabilities of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). These innovations improve decision-making, streamline patient monitoring, and facilitate better communication between providers and patients, thereby driving the demand for more sophisticated IT services.

For instance, in May 2024, eClinicalWorks announced the integration of an AI-powered medical scribe specifically designed for dermatology clinics. This cutting-edge tool simplifies clinical documentation, allowing dermatologists to efficiently capture detailed observations on skin conditions, including specific attributes such as location, size, and color.

By product, the revenue cycle management segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global ambulatory surgery centers IT services market in 2024 owing to the growing need for efficient billing, reimbursement, and compliance with value-based care models, which are critical for ensuring financial sustainability and operational efficiency in ASCs.

For instance, Surgical Information Systems ("SIS") announced in November 2024 that it had acquired Surgical Notes, a supplier of revenue cycle management (RCM), transcribing, and coding services with an emphasis on ASC. Additionally, the patient engagement segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for improved patient satisfaction, enhanced communication channels, and greater involvement in treatment decisions, driven by the adoption of patient portals, telemedicine, and real-time health monitoring technologies.

By deployment, the web/cloud base segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global ambulatory surgery centers IT services market in 2024 owing to the scalability, cost-efficiency, and flexibility offered by cloud solutions, which allow ASCs to securely store and access data remotely while supporting collaboration across multiple locations. For instance, Texas Partners Center chose the cloud-based EHR eClinicalWorks for its ASCs in October 2023 in an effort to increase interoperability.

Through the automation of specific facility processes, this invention allowed the provider to increase its operational efficiency. Additionally, the on-premise segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its ability to provide enhanced control over data security, customization, and compliance, especially for ASCs with specific regulatory requirements or those seeking to reduce dependence on third-party providers.

By end-user, the multi-specialty ASCs segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global ambulatory surgery centers IT services market in 2024 owing to the increasing demand for comprehensive IT solutions that can support diverse medical specialties, streamline workflows, and improve patient care coordination across a wide range of surgical procedures. For instance, McKesson Corporation announced InspiroGene, a cell and gene therapy company, in October 2024.

End-to-end supply chain management, third-party logistics programs, biologics specialist pharmacy solutions that guarantee prompt delivery of these intricate therapies, and real-time data tracking to maximize inventory and logistics are just a few of the essential elements that InspiroGene provides. Additionally, the single-specialty ASCs segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of specialized centers offering high-quality, cost-effective care in areas such as ophthalmology, orthopedics, and gastroenterology, where IT services can be customized to meet the unique needs of each specialty.

Key Attributes:

