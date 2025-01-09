Absolutecare Celebrates 25 Years Of Transforming Healthcare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsoluteCare, a pioneer in value-based healthcare, is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Over the past quarter-century, AbsoluteCare has redefined care delivery, addressing the comprehensive needs of its low-income, chronically ill members through its innovative Beyond MedicineTM care model.

Founded in 2000 by Alan Cohn, AbsoluteCare began as a single care center in Atlanta focused on treating members with HIV/AIDS. Under his vision and leadership, AbsoluteCare quickly became an Center of Excellence, achieving a 97% undetectable rate.

With the scientific advancements in HIV treatment and prevention, AbsoluteCare was able to identify members who were experiencing challenges from other chronic illness and social determinants of health. As a result, the Beyond MedicineTM

Care Model was created to meet those needs.

Fundamentally, AbsoluteCare uses a dedicated multi-disciplinary care team who collectively address medical conditions, behavioral health concerns and social determinants of health (SDoH) challenges. AbsoluteCare's teammates meet members where they are, whether they seek care in its fully integrated comprehensive care center that offers Medicaid and duals members improved access; or, seeing members in the community – their home, other PCP offices, or in the hospital.



A Legacy of Impact

AbsoluteCare's history is a testament to its commitment to whole-person care. Initially serving patients at its Comprehensive Care Centers, AbsoluteCare has expanded its services to meet members in their communities, delivering integrated primary care, behavioral health, including psychiatry and addiction medicine, and SDoH support for the most vulnerable and chronically ill, primarily Medicaid & Dual eligible populations. This evolution has led to significant improvements in healthcare outcomes for its members, including a 50% increase in primary care visits, a 35% reduction in inpatient hospitalizations, 5-STAR quality, and a 20-30% decrease in total cost of care.

"Reflecting on 25 years of AbsoluteCare, I'm filled with pride for the transformative work we've accomplished," said Alan Cohn, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of AbsoluteCare. "Our journey began with a single purpose-to serve those most in need-and today, we remain steadfast in our mission to improve lives through innovative and compassionate care."

As AbsoluteCare has grown, it has continued to focus on addressing the unique challenges of its members. Nearly 77% of members experience food insecurity, 18% face housing instability, and 13% struggle with illiteracy. AbsoluteCare's dedication to mitigating these barriers has been central to its success.

Looking to the Future

"Very few organizations dedicate themselves to serving chronically ill Medicaid members and low-income seniors," said Michael Radu, Chief Executive Officer of AbsoluteCare. "Our 25th anniversary marks more than just a milestone-it's a celebration of our commitment to providing equitable and effective healthcare to those most in need."

AbsoluteCare's commitment to clinical excellence is guided by its leadership team, which continues to shape the future of healthcare.

"By addressing the root causes of chronic health issues, AbsoluteCare has redefined care delivery for the vulnerable and chronically ill who live among us," said Greg Foti, M.D., Chief Medical and Transformation Officer of AbsoluteCare. "Our model doesn't just treat illness-it restores health and dignity to our members, making a meaningful difference in their lives."

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider. We go Beyond MedicineTM to provide comprehensive and preventive care to the most vulnerable populations. AbsoluteCare offers health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex members of the communities we serve-many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the high-risk population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost. AbsoluteCare operates in 11 markets: Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; Chicago, IL; Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, and Dayton OH; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, PA.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Lauren

Cutruzzula

410-504-6971

[email protected]



SOURCE AbsoluteCare

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED