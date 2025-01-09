Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 6 January 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 41 pence per share.
