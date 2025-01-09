Veteran Allergist And Immunologist Carolyn M. Kwiat, M.D. Joins ENT And Allergy Associates, LLP Bay Ridge West Office

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Kwiat will begin seeing both Adult and patients in ENTA's Bay Ridge West office, effective May 1, 2025.

Tarrytown, New York, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is proud to announce the addition of Carolyn M. Kwiat, M.D., to its Bay Ridge West office, located at 9020 Fifth Avenue, Third Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11209. Dr. Kwiat is a highly respected allergist and immunologist with a wealth of experience in the field and will begin seeing both Adult and Pediatric patients in Bay Ridge West, effective May 1, 2025.

The Bay Ridge West office of ENTA is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by a team of talented and experienced physicians, nurses, and support staff. Dr. Kwiat will join the following otolaryngologists: Wesley L. Davison, M.D., Ramez Habib, M.D., F.A.C.S., and Christopher Song, M.D., F.A.C.S., along with Audiologists Regina Matskina, Au.D., CCC-A, and Benjamin G. Schultz, Au.D.

Dr. Kwiat joins ENTA after serving as an Assistant Professor in the Division of Clinical Immunology in the Department of Medicine and Department of Pediatrics, a part of the Mount Sinai Health System. She received her bachelor's degree from Boston University, Master of Public Health from the University of Connecticut, and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. She completed her Internal Medicine Residency at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, and her Allergy and Immunology Fellowship at the National Jewish Health/University of Colorado in Denver.

Outside of her medical practice, Carolyn enjoys spending time with her family at Broadway shows, taking weekend getaways to the mountains, snowboarding, hiking, and unwinding with a great book.

Prashant Ponda, M.D., ENTA's Director of Allergy, stated, "It is always exciting to bring in established physicians with great reputations, and Dr. Kwiat exemplifies this. We are thrilled to welcome her into the ENTA family, and eager for the patients in the Bay Ridge West area to get to know her.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

