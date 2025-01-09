Zyter|Trucare Announces Release Of Trucare 24.2 To Boost Healthcare Management With Advanced Customization And Compliance Tools

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TruCare 24.2 Enhances Healthcare Operations with Personalized Tools, Seamless Interoperability, and Improved Compliance Support

Rockville, Maryland, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter|TruCare , a leading, clinically driven healthcare services and provider, announces the launch of TruCare 24.2. This latest release marks another significant milestone in Zyter|TruCare's commitment to enhancing healthcare management through thoughtful upgrades. TruCare 24.2 introduces a suite of enhancements aimed at optimizing healthcare workflows, enhancing compliance, and refining the user experience to support the dynamic needs of modern healthcare organizations.

Elevating Healthcare Management with TruCare 24.2

TruCare 24.2 brings forth advanced tools designed to improve operational efficiency and empower healthcare providers with enhanced management capabilities. Key enhancements include:

Customization and System Integration:

Custom Dropdowns for Business Hierarchy Profiles (BHPs) : These new features enable personalized settings that boost operational efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance. Administrators can now tailor interfaces and workflows to meet the specific needs of their operations, significantly enhancing the user experience and adherence to healthcare standards.

Enhanced API Capabilities : The latest API enhancements support seamless interoperability across healthcare IT systems. This reduces manual data entry and underpins robust integration capabilities that are essential for creating interconnected health IT ecosystems. These APIs facilitate improved data exchange and integration with other healthcare applications, elevating overall system efficiency.

Patient Engagement and Education:

Healthwise Integration : Directly integrating Healthwise into the platform, TruCare 24.2 significantly bolsters patient care. This feature provides patients with reliable information and direct access to educational resources, empowering them to make informed health decisions. Access to these resources promotes proactive health management and substantially enhances patient engagement and outcomes.

Medication Management and Compliance Enhancements:

Personalized Medication Indications : The addition of medication indication fields during the review process enhances communication and accuracy in medication data management, allowing for more personalized and precise medication therapy management.

Enhanced Compliance Features : New features streamline compliance with CMS ODAG reporting and other regulatory requirements, improving reporting accuracy and process efficiency. These are vital for maintaining compliance, avoiding penalties, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality care.

Technological Enhancements and Mobile Access:

Advanced Technological Integrations : The support for multiple Findhelp URLS with our integration customizes the system to meet specific needs and ensures seamless access to a variety of Findhelp services. This flexibility allows healthcare organizations to extend their capabilities and integrate more effectively with external health and social care services.

TruCare Mobile Enhancements : This latest phase introduces comprehensive tools for case managers, ensuring uninterrupted access to critical information both online and offline. It significantly enhances care management and member engagement by providing case managers with the necessary tools to access and update care plans and patient information on the go.

Sanjay Govil, Chairman and CEO of Zyter|TruCare, comments on the release: "TruCare 24.2 represents a significant advancement in our efforts to enhance healthcare management systems. This update focuses on delivering practical solutions that meet the complex needs of our partners. By expanding our customization capabilities, improving system integration, and ensuring robust compliance processes, we are equipping healthcare providers with essential tools to manage care more effectively and efficiently. As artificial intelligence (AI) plays an increasingly vital role in driving efficiency and enhancing decision-making, we are aligning our technology roadmap with these advancements to better support the evolving needs of healthcare organizations. Our commitment is to provide reliable, user-focused technology that supports the ongoing improvement of healthcare delivery."

TruCare 24.2 reflects our ongoing commitment to better healthcare management. By continuously adapting to the needs of the healthcare sector, Zyter|TruCare ensures that healthcare organizations have the most effective tools at their disposal to improve outcomes, enhance patient engagement, and drive efficiency.

For additional information, please visit zyter.com .

About Zyter|TruCare

Zyter|TruCareTM offers purpose-built software and services designed for payers, providers, and public health organizations, facilitating effective management of value-based care delivery universally. Key offerings include:

Insights Health : Outcomes and performance management analytics and AI for companies caring for at-risk populations, ensuring high-quality care while reducing the cost of healthcare delivery.



Population Health : Combines analytics-informed Risk Stratification, Care Management (Care Gaps, Barriers to Care, and Care Opportunities), Medication Management, Utilization Management, and more on a single platform.

Virtual Health : Extends our Population Health offering with TruCare's Virtual Care Provider Portal and Patient Monitoring Devices, seamlessly integrating data, empowering patients, and redefining remote monitoring. Connected Health : Offers out-of-the-box integration tools using native interoperability and APIs for seamless data exchange between TruCare and key partner applications, ensuring compliance with CMS-mandated FHIR standards.

In addition, Zyter|TruCareTM industry experts work with your teams to drive digital transformation, helping your organization determine the model that best fits your organization and your strategy. We offer software support, consulting, and managed services with our world-class software. Zyter|TruCare's consulting services offerings comprise multiple complementary disciplines, including Program Management, Business Consulting, Clinical Consulting, and Technical Consulting. We also offer comprehensive software support services and managed services for your technology needs.

