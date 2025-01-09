Capital Power Hosts 2025 Guidance Webcast On January 16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will host a webcast to share its 2025 guidance, including its corporate priorities, targets and assumptions for the year. Management will host the webcast at 2:00 p.m. MT (4:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, January 16.
Webcast
Webcast: An archive of the webcast will be made available following its conclusion.
Territorial Acknowledgement
In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power's head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 region and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.
About Capital Power
Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 10 GW of power generation at 30 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building clean power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing PowerTM.
For more information, please contact :
| Media Relations :
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335
...
| Investor Relations:
Roy Arthur
(403) 736-3315
...
