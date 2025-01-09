Associa Honored As 2024 Winner Of The Best And Brightest Companies To Work For In The Nation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Texas, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa , the largest community association management firm in the industry, is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 winner of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation. This marks the sixth time Associa has earned this prestigious accolade, reflecting its ongoing commitment to creating an innovative and employee-focused workplace.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that celebrates organizations that exemplify excellence in employee engagement and human resource practices. Winners are evaluated by an independent research firm across key categories, including Compensation and Benefits, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Work-Life Balance, Leadership, and Corporate Responsibility.

"Receiving this national recognition again is a testament to our incredible team and their commitment to fostering a supportive and dynamic workplace,” said Associa's CEO and Founder, John Carona.“Our focus on prioritizing employee well-being, professional growth, and community impact continues to drive our success."

The National Association for Business Resources (NABR), which oversees the Best and Brightest programs, noted that winners demonstrate innovative strategies that enhance workplace culture and employee satisfaction. Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR, stated,“These companies have gained a competitive edge by prioritizing their employees as their greatest asset.”

With over 25 years of experience conducting this program, NABR recognizes the importance of benchmarking and celebrating human resource excellence across industries. This recognition underscores Associa's mission to not only deliver exceptional service to its communities but also to cultivate an environment where employees thrive.

For more information about Associa and its workplace initiatives, visit .

###

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

About the National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Programs

The National Association for Business Resources offers an array of recognition programs that celebrate excellence in various aspects of business, including workplace culture, wellness initiatives, and leadership. These programs include the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Best and Brightest in Wellness, Best and Brightest CEOs and Leadership Teams which are presented in several markets that include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, New England, New York, Northern California, Pacific Northwest, Southern California, South Florida, West Michigan and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit to obtain an application.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Mershae

Associa Public Relations

...

CONTACT: Tiffany Mershae Associa 972-661-4429 ...