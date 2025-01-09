(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 9 January 2025

No. 4/2025

Nomination of new Deputy Chair and board members

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announced the nomination of Henrik Lind and Jens Bjørn Andersen as new members of the Board of Directors for election at the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S on 11 April 2025.

Henrik Lind is founder and CEO of Lind Invest ApS and the ultimate owner of Lind Value II ApS, ISS A/S's largest shareholder as announced in company announcement no. 46/2024. Henrik Lind will be nominated as an ordinary board member.

Jens Bjørn Andersen is Chair of the Board of Directors of STARK Group and Nordea-fonden as well as member of the board of various foundations. He has previously been Group CEO of DSV A/S from 2008 to 2024. Jens Bjørn Andersen will be nominated as Deputy Chair.

Further information about the proposed candidates to the Board of Directors will be included in the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting.

Søren Thorup Sørensen, CEO of KIRKBI A/S, has decided not to seek re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Søren Thorup Sørensen has served on the board of ISS A/S since 2020 and is a member of the Audit & Risk Committee.

Following the new constitution of the Board, Lars Petersson, currently Deputy Chair, will continue in the Board of Directors as an ordinary member.

Niels Smedegaard, Chair of the Board of Directors, ISS A/S, said:

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Søren Thorup Sørensen for his significant contribution and commitment to the Board and to ISS and to Lars Petersson for his valuable contribution as Deputy Chair. I am looking forward to continuing the cooperation with Lars and with the support of the shareholders, I look forward to welcoming Henrik Lind and Jens Bjørn Andersen to the Board.”

