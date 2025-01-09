Alm. Brand Tier-1 Bonds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FIXING OF COUPON FROM JANUARY 12 2025
Interest coupon for the period 12.01.2025 - 12.04.2025:
DK0030497953, (RT1), 3 months CIBOR +3.40%: 6.06% p.a.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachment
Alm. Brand - Fixing of Coupon RT1 Janurary 2025
