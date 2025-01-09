(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Role of the Person Responsible for Regulatory Compliance (PRRC) Under the MDR (Medical Device Regulation) and IVDR (In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation) Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Attend this one-day course to gain a comprehensive understanding of the critical role of the Person Responsible for Regulatory Compliance (PRRC) introduced by the Medical Device Regulation 2017/745 and the In-Vitro Diagnostic Device Regulation 2017/746

In the evolving landscape of medical device regulation, understanding and complying with new roles and requirements is crucial for maintaining market access and ensuring patient safety. The introduction of the Person Responsible for Regulatory Compliance (PRRC) role mandated under the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) 2017/745 and the In-vitro Diagnostic Device Regulation (IVDR) 2017/746 has created a pivotal position within organisations, necessitating a deep understanding of its responsibilities and integration into existing systems.

This course is designed to address these challenges and provide participants with the necessary knowledge and tools to effectively implement the PRRC role within their organisations.

This comprehensive one-day course will delve into Article 15 of the regulation in detail, ensuring a thorough understanding of each requirement's intent. Participants will also be briefed on the UK MDR requirements and the proposed Qualified Person (QP) role, based on the latest information.

A key focus will be the integration of the PRRC role into the Quality Management System, supported by real-world examples to illustrate practical applications. The course will explore the provision of PRRC services by third parties, addressing how to meet all requirements remotely from the manufacturer.

This course offers an excellent opportunity to grasp the significance of the PRRC role and its critical place in your organisation, equipping you with the insights and practical strategies to ensure compliance and regulatory success.

Who Should Attend:

This course is ideal for those seeking to understand the role of the Person Responsible for Regulatory Compliance (PRRC), and those currently holding or considering the PRRC designation within medical device companies, including:



Quality managers/specialists

Regulatory affairs professionals

Start-up organisations with a need to understand where the PRRC role is required

Compliance engineers

Medical device manufacturers Those considering undertaking the PRRC role

Benefits of Attending



Understand the role and responsibilities of the PRRC

Identify ways of incorporating the PRRC role into your organisation and Quality Management System

Compare the EU PRRC role with the proposed UK MDR Qualified Person role Gain a clearer understanding of the PRRC role for those considering whether they should undertake this

Certifications:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Origins of EU PRRC/UK QP role



Which competent authority drove the need?

Why was the role introduced? What was the gap that needed to be filled?

Article 15



Requirements

Qualifications

Importers, distributors

Systems and Procedure Packs Authorised representatives

UK MDR 2002



What does the response from the UK tell us? Differences from the EU

PRRC roles and responsibilities



The conformity device meets regulatory standards

Technical documentation is established and maintained

Post-market surveillance activities are compliant with regulations

Incidents are recorded and reported and field safety corrective actions are implemented A statement has been issued in case of investigational devices (MDR) or IVD devices intended for use in interventional clinical effectiveness studies (IVDR)

Case Study: Who should be a PRRC?

PRRC Quality Management System Integration



Job descriptions

SOP to cover appointments and cover Proof for audits etc

Provision of PRRC service by third parties



What does the regulation state?

How does an organisation qualify as small or medium? Practicalities of access for third parties

Overview of key take home points

Final score assessment

Assessment review workshop

A short questionnaire to aid the learning process

Speakers:

Stuart Angell

Director

IVDeology Ltd

Stuart Angell, This MDTI expert is a joint director in his own consultancy specialising in global regulatory affairs strategy and compliance for in vitro diagnostics and medical devices focusing on the transition to the new IVD/Medical Device Regulations, MDSAP and ISO13485:2016.

He has over 15 years in the IVD industry and in previous roles has been responsible for designing, reviewing and maintaining regulatory frameworks for self-declared and annex list II products including technical documentation for EU and global submissions (FDA, Health Canada, TGA, Russia, Latin America). He has an excellent understanding of risk management, Post Market Surveillance (PMS) and vigilance.

