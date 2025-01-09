LABUSA Aligns With Digital Transformation With Africa Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LABUSA reaffirms its commitment to technological advancement in Africa through its mission alignment with the US Government's DTA initiative.

PEARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LABUSA, a provider in managed IT services, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, reaffirms its commitment to advancing technological development in Africa through its mission alignment with the U.S. government's Digital Transformation with Africa (DTA) initiative.

LABUSA recently participated in the just-concluded Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town, South Africa, further solidifying its contribution in supporting digital transformation efforts in Africa. The event brought together global leaders, innovators, and stakeholders committed to advancing technology-driven solutions in the region. LABUSA's presence highlighted its extensive expertise in cloud management, cybersecurity, and IT consulting-critical components for Africa's digital future.

LABUSA's record of delivering impactful IT solutions for public and private sectors worldwide is uniquely positioned to contribute to this transformative journey. The company has a long history of supporting international clients with cloud-managed services, cybersecurity solutions, and advanced IT training programs.

At the Africa Tech Festival, LABUSA showcased its tailored solutions for the region, including cloud-based systems for government and educational institutions, cybersecurity training programs, and AI-driven tools for enhanced operational efficiency. These offerings align seamlessly with the DTA's goals of fostering connectivity, strengthening security, and expanding opportunities for innovation across Africa.

LABUSA is a managed service provider that enables organizations to build a robust digital business model. We provide managed services through an open hybrid cloud strategy integrating public, private, and on-premises computing systems with intelligent edge devices. The company is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and our solution extends the information technology environment's efficiency, security, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

