Ursolic Acid Market Anticipated To Surpass US$6.452 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6.16%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The ursolic acid is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% from US$4.785 billion in 2025 to US$6.452 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global ursolic acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$6.452 billion by 2030.Ursolic acid is a natural pentacyclic triterpenoid compound that has shown significant cardioprotective effects in various preclinical studies. The growing concern for cardiovascular diseases worldwide has created a demand for ursolic acid in different pharmaceutical uses. In 2022, 702,880 people died from heart disease in the United States, data shows the severity of the disease. This increased concern for the cardiovascular diseases world wide has propelled the application of ursolic acid for cardio medicines.Access sample report or view details:By form, the global ursolic acid market is segmented into liquid and powdered extracts. Different forms are used depending on the usage and quantity of demand, and the liquid extracts are difficult to transport and store. The powdered extracts can be easily supplied although the liquid is easily soluble.By product type, the global ursolic acid market is segmented into 25%, 50%, 90%, and 98% of ursolic acid. 98% Ursolic acid is mainly utilized in the pharmaceuticals , and 90% Ursolic acid is utilized in cosmetics for skin conditioning agents, antioxidants, antimicrobial agents, etc. Ursolic acid of 25% is extracted mainly from rosemary leaf and standardized for a consistent and reliable formulation process.By end-user, the global ursolic acid market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, food and beverage , cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and others. Ursolic acid is in high demand in the pharmaceuticals sector valued for its wide range of health benefits, particularly in addressing cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, and cancer. Further, the food and beverage sector is witnessing growth in demand for healthy ingredients and as use of ursolic acid as emulsifier in foods. Ursolic acid is very useful for the health of skin and hair. Ursolic acid and its derivatives form oil-resistant barriers on the skin and hair, this property is very useful for the cosmetics industry. The use of the ursolic acid has been expanding in the cosmetics industry.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the Ursolic acid market is growing significantly with expanding industrial usage in region as such in pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and others.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global ursolic acid market that have been covered are Sami-Sabinsa group, Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech, Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development, Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech, Changsha E.K HERB, Hunan NutraMax, Cayman Chemical, Tokyo Chemical Industry Pvt. Ltd, and Sigma-Aldrich.The market analytics report segments the global ursolic acid market as follows:.By FormoLiquid ExtractoPowdered Extract.By Product Typeo25% Ursolic Acido50% Ursolic Acido90% Ursolic Acido98% Ursolic Acid.By End-UseroPharmaceuticalsoFood and BeverageoCosmeticsoNutraceuticalsoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoGermanyoSpainoUKoFranceoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoSouth AfricaoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoAustraliaoIndiaoSouth KoreaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Sami-Sabinsa group.Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients.Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech.Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development.Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech.Changsha E.K HERB.Hunan NutraMax.Cayman Chemical.Tokyo Chemical Industry Pvt. Ltd..Sigma-AldrichExplore More Reports:.Acetic Acid Market:.Tartaric Acid Market:.Phosphoric Acid Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.