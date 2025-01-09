Zelensky At Ramstein Calls On Partners To Give Ukraine Promised Air Defense Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky called on partner countries to complete deliveries of pledged air defense systems, and stressed the importance of licensed production of American air defense systems in Ukraine.

The head of state stated this on Thursday during the opening of the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We've had talks with the U.S. about licensing the production of air defense systems and missiles here, in Ukraine. And this could become a significant part of our security guarantees. And it is absolutely doable," he said.

Participants ofmeeting approve eight roadmaps to support Ukraine through 2027

Zelensky also pointed out that the commitments made at the latest NATO summit were not fully fulfilled. "We need very much the air defense systems you gave us, thank you very much, but need very much the systems you promised," he said.

In this regard, the president recalled yesterday's Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, which killed 13 people and injured another 113.

"This was just one day, just one attack, just one air strike. We must stop Russian terror. And you can do it. And we ask for urgent deliveries of air defense system," the head of state emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky said in December he had repeatedly asked the United States to transfer licenses for the production of Patriot systems to Ukraine, but received no positive response.

Today, January 9, the 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine is being held at the German Ramstein air base under the chairmanship of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

U.S. provides Ukraine with USD500M aid package

Earlier, Zelensky announced he would personally attend the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas also announced their participation.

The Ramstein countries have already allocated more than $126 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

