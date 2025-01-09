(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HRC WORLD PLC

FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: HRC

ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

9 January 2025

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

APPOINTMENT OF ALEX GEORGE AND KARTHIGAYAN MUTHUKARUPAN

AS DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (the“Company”), has approved and subsequently are pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Alex George and Mr. Karthigayan Muthukarupan as the new directors of the company, effective January 9, 2025

Alex George studied law in University of South Wales and obtained his MBA (International Management) from University of Exeter before completing his 2nd postgraduate studies as a Chartered Professional in Islamic Finance (CPIF).Alex bring with him over 21 years of working experience in various sectors, from banking, oil & gas, media/entertainment, property development & construction, duty free, engineering in oil & gas. In 2018, Alex became the Group CEO and Executive Director of HRC World Plc (listed on Nasdaq Nordic), where he spearheaded the Hard Rock Café franchise in China until 2021. Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the food and beverage industry, he returned to UMW Industrial Power Services Sdn. Bhd. as Head of Business Development and Legal for Renewable Energy from 2022 to the present.

Dr. Karthigayan has more than 20 years of experience and played various roles as Senate Member (University), Senior Management, Director, Researcher, Consultant, Key note speaker for Industry for 4.0 including MNC in many vital areas such as Digital Transformation and AI, Payment System, Sustainable System and also his vast academic, research and management experience, he acquired the CEng (Chartered Engineer) title and also IntPE (International Professional Engineer) from Engineering Council UK. He is also sitting on board and advising companies.

The Board said“We are pleased to welcome both Alex George and Dr. Karthigayan to our Board of Directors. The addition of experienced executives serves to strengthen our Board, and we look forward to working together with them.”

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is an England & Wales incorporated public company with registration number 10829936 and is quoted on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Copenhagen). HRC World provides café management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives.

Further information may be found at the Company's website:

Company contact details

HRC World Plc

+603 7786 0500

...

Certified Adviser

Keswick Global AG

...

+43 1 740 408045