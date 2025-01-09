Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Announces Commercial Litigation/Breach Of Contract Lawsuit Filed Against Developer Hart Lyman Companies

Hart Lyman and Companies is a prominent upstate developer who is currently working on the largest development in central N.Y. history, called Great Northern Mall, which is in close proximity to the future site of Micron Technologies.



ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, a leading presettlement lawsuit funding company, announces a commercial litigation / breach of contract lawsuit filed against Hart Lyman Companies. The prominent Syracuse-based real estate developer was sued late Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court, Onondaga County. FILED: ONONDAGA COUNTY CLERK 01/07/2025 05:48 PM INDEX NO. 000134/2025

The plaintiff, Jonathon Geller, a longtime investor with Hart Lyman Companies, is suing for delinquent payments on investments and inspection of books and records of eight separate entities, which he alleges the companies have not complied with. Hart Lyman Companies is currently working on the largest development in central New York history, the Great Northern Mall, whose purchase was predicated upon its close proximity to the future site of Micron Technologies. Micron has committed $100 billion toward developing multiple chip fabricating facilities in Clay, NY. The plaintiff is also an investor in the Great Northern Mall project.

The plaintiff is represented by the LAZARE POTTER GIACOVAS & MOYLE LLP law firm in New York City by Robert A. Giacovas, Esq.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "Our firm is familiar with breach of contract and other commercial litigation such as this, and we do our best to work with plaintiffs who are having financial difficulties litigating matters against larger defendants.

Cases of this nature can take a long time to work their way through the courts and recover funds, regardless of the nature of the claims.

Due to the importance of the Great Northern Mall project for residents of central New York, we will continue to monitor updates of this case."

