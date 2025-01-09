(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC)





Regional Cancer Care Associates

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC ("OMI") today announced a co-development agreement with Regional Cancer Care Associates (RCCA) , the largest by volume provider of cancer services in New Jersey and a leader in providing all forms of innovative cancer care in an NCI designated consortium university academic setting and in the community throughout New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts and D.C. This agreement will enable OMI proprietary technology to be utilized, enhanced and scaled by RCCA cancer treatment experts, one of the largest cancer physician networks in the United States. RCCA physicians are dedicated to offering cutting edge medicine and science to their patients, but they also realize that the cost of cancer care needs to be lowered.

"RCCA in partnership with OMI will be optimizing OMI point of care decision support capabilities, enabling their physicians to make cancer treatment decisions that maintain or improve quality clinical outcomes, while significantly reducing cancer care cost. With this important agreement in place with RCCA, OMI continues to look towards the future and plans to announce more partnerships this year that will have a valuable impact on the healthcare landscape," said Andrew L. Pecora M.D. Founder, Chairman and CEO of OMI.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for RCCA to help further reduce the cost of cancer care in the many communities our physicians and clinical staff serve. We are excited to work with OMI on this groundbreaking opportunity," said Terrill Jordan JD President and CEO of RCCA.

OMI is committed to making healthcare more accessible and affordable, by providing tech-enabled solutions that support Physicians and Payors. Physicians are supported throughout the patient journey, with access to real-time quality and cost of care data to guide physician treatment recommendations that promote high quality and cost-efficient care for each individual patient.

"The OMI program with RCCA is intended to assure achievement of clinical, quality outcomes, while reducing cost of care and creating shared savings opportunities for physicians and their patients to benefit from. In addition, reducing the cost of care while maintaining quality outcomes will benefit payers and employers by reducing the administrative burden for everyone and allowing physicians to continue their independence. RCCA is excited to help lead this effort to make cancer care more affordable, available and equitable" said Dennis Fitzgerald MD, Chairman RCCA.

For payers, OMI programs provide significant shared savings opportunities, while also reducing internal constraints and administrative burdens and creating better opportunities for relationships with Physicians.

"This collaboration will have a positive impact on patients and payers by lowering cost, while maintaining or improving quality outcomes." "By utilizing the OMI technology platform, physicians will have decision support tools at the point of service necessary to assist them in optimizing cancer treatment," said Allen Karp Lead Board Director OMI.

About Outcomes Matter Innovations:

Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI) is a New Jersey based company focused on supplying specialty physicians with real-time decision support technology at the point of care combined with a novel reimbursement model to enable value-based care programs intended to maintain or improve clinical quality outcomes and significantly reduce cost of care.

Founded in 2018, OMI is expanding nationally, working with multiple and varied specialty physicians to develop clinical treatment pathways to embed in its technology for conditions which have a high total cost of care and high-variability in cost to improve clinical outcomes and significantly reduce unnecessary care variation and total cost of care.

About RCCA

Established in 2012,

Regional Cancer Care Associates

(RCCA) has 100+ cancer specialists providing community-based care in 26 offices in New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts and the Washington, DC area. RCCA oncologists and hematologists see more than 27,000 new patients each year and provide care to more than 260,000 established patients, collaborating closely with those patients' other physicians. RCCA specialists offer patients innovative therapies, including immunotherapies and targeted therapy, as well as access to approximately 300

clinical trials . In addition to serving patients who have solid tumors, blood-based cancers, and benign blood disorders, RCCA care centers also provide

infusion services to people with a number of non-oncologic conditions -including

multiple sclerosis , Crohn's disease , asthma , iron-deficiency anemia, and rheumatoid arthritis -who take intravenously-administered medications.

Contact:

Alison Brown

[email protected]

SOURCE Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED