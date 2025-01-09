Kvika Banki Hf.: Announcement From Kvika's Nomination Committee Regarding Candidacy For The Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kvika banki hf.'s („Kvika“ or „the Company“) Nomination Committee (“the Committee”) invites those interested to submit their nominations or candidacies to the to the Board of Directors of the Company to the Committee.

The Committee prepares and presents proposals for candidates for election to the Company's Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and at shareholder meetings where board are on the agenda. The Committee's proposals shall aim to ensure that the Board of Directors is composed at any given time of diverse range of knowledge and experience that is useful to the Company in policy-making and monitoring in the environment in which the company operates at any given time.

The Nomination Committee has an advisory role in the selection of directors of Kvika and shall submit its proposals to a shareholders' meeting where board elections are on the agenda. In its work, the Committee shall be guided by the overall interests of all the Company's shareholders.

All board members must meet the requirements set out in the Company's Articles of Association and the Act respecting Public Limited Companies No. 2/1995, cf. Article 66 of the Act. The Procedural Rules of the Nomination Committe, the Company's Articles of Association and other documents are available on Kvika's website.

All nominations and candidacies for the Company's Board of Directors should be submitted, along with CV, to the Committee on a special form that can be found her . Please note that the deadline for submitting candidacies and nominations to the Committee is 12 February 2025 and they shall be sent to ... . Nominations and candidacies to the Board of Directors that are submitted after the deadline shall be directed to the Board of Directors, which will assess their validity and ensure that they are presented no later than two days before a shareholder meeting.

The Committee will invite interested parties to meet with the Committee from 14-21 February 2025.

The Committee's nominations for the Company's Board of Directors will be published along with the meeting announcement for the AGM, which, according to the Company's Articles of Association, shall be convened with at least three weeks' notice and no more than six weeks' notice.

The Company's annual general meeting will be held on 26 March 2025.

For further information please see Kvika's website .

Please note that that the role of the Nomination Committee and the deadline for submitting candidacies do not limit the right to submit candidacies to the Company's Board of Directors before the general deadline for submitting candidacies expires.

Kvika banki hf.'s Nomination Committee