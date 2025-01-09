Pongo: The XRP Trench Warrior Accelerates XRPL Adoption With MEXC Listing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Road Town, BVI, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the vibrant world of cryptocurrency, leaders are required to challenge the status quo and drive adoption of new existing landscapes such as Ledger (XRPL). Meet Pongo, the XRP Trench Warrior, a memecoin that's not just another digital asset but a symbol of grit and community spirit, much like the XRP holders themselves.

The Face of the XRP

Pongo isn't your average memecoin. Born from the community's passion for XRP, he embodies the spirit of the XRP Army, representing unity, endurance, and the unyielding fight to accelerate the adoption of XRPL within the broader blockchain ecosystem. With its black and white fur, Pongo proudly wears the colors of its loyalty to its chain, uniting meme coins under one flag in a battle for financial freedom.

MEXC Global Lists Pongo

In a significant leap forward, Pongo is set to be listed on MEXC, one of the leading global cryptocurrency exchanges. This listing marks a pivotal moment, bringing it closer to mainstream adoption and offering new investors the chance to join the Pongo Army.











A Strategic Marketing Offensive

Pongo isn't just sitting back; it's launching an ambitious marketing campaign to spread its message far and wide. This includes eye-catching banners across digital platforms, organic and sustained trending, securing strategic listings, and forging partnerships that amplify its reach. The scale of this marketing push is unprecedented for projects on XRPL, aiming to make Pongo recognised as the face of the XRP Army.

At the core of Pongo's partnership efforts is supporting existing friends and new infrastructure providers on XRPL such as Ripple, First Ledger, XPmarket and Magnetic.

A Team of Veterans with Artistic Flair

Behind Pongo stands a team of seasoned professionals who've been involved in cryptocurrency and XRP since 2014. Their mixed skillset from marketing, business development and community building is a gamechanger for accelerating adoption of PONGO and XRPL within the broader industry. Key to Pongo's visual identity is consistently high quality and hand drawn artwork which will evolve into a digital pfp NFT collection for the Pongo community.

Pongo, the XRP Trench Warrior, is more than just a memecoin; it's a cultural phenomenon within the XRP ecosystem, championed by a dedicated team and a passionate community. With its adoption partnerships like MEXC, extensive marketing efforts, and high quality artwork production, Pongo is set to lead the charge, making waves in the crypto world and rallying the XRP Army like never before.

Join the revolution and march with Pongo into a future where grit and community dedication are accelerating the adoption of XRP and XRPL

Website | Telegram | MEXC | First Ledger

Pongo

Ben Whiting



Ben Whiting Pongo team (at) pongoxrp.com