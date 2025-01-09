Booxkeeping Extends Support To Businesses Affected By Bench Accounting Closure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BooXkeeping Corp. Logo

BooXkeeping announces comprehensive transition program with expedited onboarding and special support for businesses impacted by Bench shutdown.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BooXkeeping, a leading national provider of outsourced bookkeeping services , today announced immediate support measures for small and medium-sized businesses affected by the unexpected closure of Bench Accounting."We understand the challenges and uncertainty businesses face when their bookkeeping provider suddenly ceases operations," said Max Emma, CEO at BooXkeeping. "Our team is ready to ensure continuity of essential bookkeeping services for affected businesses with minimal disruption."BooXkeeping, recognized as a top bookkeeping services provider and recipient of multiple service awards, has established a rapid response program to assist displaced clients, including:Expedited Onboarding ProcessDedicated Transition Support TeamFree QuickBooks Setup and Migration AssistanceSpecialized Support for Year-end Financial RequirementsBooXkeeping provides comprehensive outsourced bookkeeping services to businesses nationwide across multiple industries and revenue levels. The company's services include affordable monthly bookkeeping, accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll services, and custom financial reporting."Our focus is on providing stability and peace of mind during this transition," added Max Emma. "We are a Certified QuickBooks Solutions Provider and partner with major accounting platforms. With our nationwide presence, we have the infrastructure and expertise to ensure businesses receive uninterrupted, professional bookkeeping services.Affected businesses can schedule a complimentary consultation and access transition resources by calling (866) 710-3896 or visiting .BooXkeeping is a nationwide leader in bookkeeping services for small and medium-sized businesses, franchises, and multi-location operations. With a dedicated team of certified professionals and a comprehensive service offering, BooXkeeping helps businesses maintain accurate financial records while saving time and money. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and serves clients throughout the United States.

Max Emma

BooXkeeping Corp.

+1 (866) 710-3896

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.