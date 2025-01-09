Waterborne Coatings Market On Track To Achieve USD 98.87 Billion Value By 2032 With A 5.5% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Waterborne Coatings Market

The growing demand for coatings in the automotive is driving demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Our waterborne coatings market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the waterborne coatings market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 5.5%, the market was valued at USD 61.02 billion in 2023. It is ready to grow to USD 98.87 billion by 2032.Market Introduction:A waterborne coating is an ecologically friendly surface cure that utilizes water as a solvent that disseminates the resin utilized to render the coating or paint. Water acquires 80% of the solvent utilized. It targets to render the coating or paint simplified to administer and also an environmentally friendly commodity.Heating and air gesture gadgets elevate the curing time. It can be utilized in traditional application procedures and spraying. Waterborne coating is one of the superlative usages on porous substance. It includes a binder that can be utilized in the expression of epoxy and alkyd resins. Government enterprises targeted at ecological safeguarding, such as stimulating the buying of EVs, are pushing the waterborne coatings market demand.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Who Makes Waterborne Coatings?.Akzo Nobel N.V..Asian Paints Limited.Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd..BASF SE.Benjamin Moore & Co..Berger Paints India Ltd..Brillux GMBH & Co. Kg.Carpoly Chemical Group Co., Ltd..Cloverdale Paint Inc..Diamond Vogel Paint Company.DuluxGroup Ltd..Fujikura Kasei Co., Ltd.Market Drivers and Opportunities:.Escalating Demand in Metal Industries: The growing demand for waterborne coatings in metal industries is pushing the market ahead. They provide distinct attributes such as outstanding longevity, mechanical robustness, aversion to chemicals, attrition, and abrasion. These attributes improve the durability and attractiveness of metal surfaces, rendering them an enchanting option for makers and boosting the demand for waterborne coatings market growth..Stringent Ecological Directives: Strict ecological directives are a notable driving factor for the market. Makers are growingly moving towards waterborne expressions as governments globally inflict stringent directives to decrease volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and encourage sustainable practices..Growing Investment in Manufacturing: Growing funding in manufacturing is anticipated to ignite the aggregate of players in the market. As firms look towards improving their commodity offerings and encounter surging demand for environmentally friendly solutions, they are granting resources towards progressive production technologies and inventive expressions.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Segmental Analysis:By Resin Type Outlook:.Acrylic.Polyester.Alkyd.Epoxy.Polyurethane.PTFE.PVDF.PVDC.OthersBy Application Industry Outlook:.Architectural.Industrial.The waterborne coatings market segmentation is based on resin type, application industry, and region..By resin type analysis, the alkyd segment held the largest market share. This is due to the surge in application of alkyd-dependent coatings in architectural, residential, and commercial buildings..By application analysis, the architectural segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the growing focus on residential and commercial capacity transformation and associated restoration ventures.Inquire more about this report before purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Regional Overview:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the waterborne coatings market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa..North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the growing acquisition of EVs and augmentation in construction ventures..Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the waterborne coatings market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa..North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the growing acquisition of EVs and augmentation in construction ventures..Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The region's strict ecological directives and surging air contamination levels fuel the regional market expansion.

FAQs:How much is the waterborne coatings market?The market size was valued at USD 61.02 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 98.87 billion by 2032.What is the growth rate of the waterborne coatings market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest market share?North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2023.Which segment by resin type led the market in 2023?The alkyd segment dominated the market in 2023. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

