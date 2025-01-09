Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size To Surpass USD 1782.9 Million By 2032, Growing At A 31.1% CAGR – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements in Research, Rising Chronic Prevalence, and Regulatory Backing Propel the Global Microbiome Therapeutics Forward Pune, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size & Growth Analysis: “According to SNS Insider, The Microbiome Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 156.1 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1782.9 million by 2032 is expected to grow at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1% from 2024 to 2032.” The microbiome therapeutics market is witnessing a surge in demand driven by the growing recognition of the role of the human microbiome in various diseases and the increasing focus on personalized medicine in gastrointestinal health. Market analysis The microbiome therapeutics market tends to be partially driven by the growing awareness of the microbiome's role in influencing gut health and the use of the gut in maintaining overall health concerning the immune system and chronic diseases. Recent studies have revealed a complicated interaction between gut bacteria and human health, giving rise to the important need for therapies that can modify the microbiome for the treatment of human disease. The increasing incidence of diseases, including Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Clostridium difficile Infection (CDI), and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is expected to propel the demand for microbiome-based therapies. Digestive diseases affect between 60 and 70 million people every year in the United States. IBD by itself impacts approximately 2.4 to 3.1 million Americans, with gross annual healthcare expenditures approaching $8.5 billion per year. Such statistics highlight the great weight that digestive diseases place on public health and the health care system.

Get a Sample Report of Microbiome Therapeutics Market@ To address these challenges, significant investments have been made in microbiome research. As an example, the U.S. Department of Energy recently announced up to $36 million for basic microbial process and community interaction research in natural systems. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) also this week renewed a $2.5 million grant to study cancer in relation to the microbiome, which further emphasizes the importance of microbiome research in disease prevention and treatment. Collectively these efforts represent a concerted effort to develop precision-targeted therapies with the expectation that the use of these interventions to recover the directional dynamism of the depressed gut microbiome will lead to improved health outcomes and will also advance the microbiome therapeutics. Key Microbiome Therapeutics Companies Profiled:

Seres Therapeutics (Vowst, SER-109)

MaaT Pharma (MaaT013, MaaT033)

Vedanta Biosciences (VE303, VE202)

Rebiotix Inc. (RBX2660, RBX7455)

Finch Therapeutics (CP101, FIN-211)

Axial Biotherapeutics (AB-2004, AB-1001)

Enterome (EO2401, EO2463)

4D Pharma (MRx0518, Blautix)

Synlogic (SYNB1618, SYNB1934)

Evelo Biosciences (EDP1815, EDP1503)

Intralytix (EcoActive, ShigActive)

AOBiome (B244, Mother Dirt AO+ Mist)

Seed Health (DS-01, PDS-08)

OpenBiome (FMT preparations, Microbiome-derived therapies)

BiomeSense (GutProbe, Microbiome Monitoring Platform)

Freya Biosciences (Live Biotherapeutic Products, Microbiome Modulators)

Genetic Analysis (GA-map Dysbiosis Test, GA-map COVID-19 Fecal Test)

Siolta Therapeutics (STMC-103H, STMC-203H)

Biose Industrie (Bacilio®, Lactopia®) Infant Bacterial Therapeutics (IBP-9414, IBP-1016) Microbiome Therapeutics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 156.1 million Market Size by 2032 US$ 1782.9 million CAGR CAGR of 31.1% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers R&D advancements, chronic disease management, and increasing gut health awareness.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Fecal microbiota therapy (FMT) is the largest and most popular type of microbiome therapeutic application with a 91% market share in 2023. FMT involves the transplantation of stool from a healthy donor into the gastrointestinal tract of a patient to restore microbial balance. It is mainly indicated for patients with CDI that has failed conventional antibiotic therapy. Clinical studies have found that FMT accelerates recovery from recurrent CDI and other gastrointestinal disorders.

As more clinical data will inevitably show FMT's superior efficacy, FMT will continue to dominate the industry and the market. Moreover, the therapeutic scope of FMT is expanding to include other conditions associated with gut health, such as IBD and metabolic diseases. FMT has a very high success rate in treating CDI, which is why it is the preferred route for physicians and healthcare providers, pushing the market forward.

By Application

In 2023, IBD accounted for a substantial share of the microbiome therapeutics market and is anticipated to continue holding a major share throughout the forecast period. Crohn's disease is classified into inflammatory bowel diseases and ulcerative colitis, which are chronic diseases that strike millions of people all over the world. Traditional IBD treatments, including immunosuppressive agents and biologics, are generally associated with limited efficacy and significant adverse effects, making microbiome-targeted therapies an appealing therapeutic alternative.

Need any customization research on Microbiome Therapeutics Market, Enquire Now@

Microbiome Therapeutics Market Key Segmentation:

By Type



FMT Microbiome Drugs

By Application



C. difficile

Crohn's disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Diabetes Others

Regional Analysis

The North American region dominated the microbiome therapeutics market and is expected to be the major contributor to the global microbiome therapeutics market in 2023 and will continue throughout the forecast period. The region benefits from a robust healthcare infrastructure, advanced research capabilities, and strong support for clinical trials and innovation. There are a number of the world's largest biotech and pharma companies investing in microbiome-based therapies in the U.S., and these companies are part of the clinical translation of microbiome drugs. Moreover, growing collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies have expedited the product development process of microbiome therapeutics in North America. Thus, North America is expected to maintain its dominant position as the largest microbiome therapeutics market in the upcoming years

The microbiome therapeutics market in the Asia-Pacific region is growing rapidly, due to expanded investments in biotechnology, rising healthcare requirements, and the expansion of government initiatives for microbiome products. China, India, and Japan are some of the most popular countries for microbiome research and are likely to contribute to the growth of the market. The notable market growth is largely attributed to the increasing healthcare infrastructure coupled with the increasing demand for advanced therapies for gastrointestinal disorders. Another factor fueling the growth of microbiome therapeutics in the region is the rising incidence of metabolic disorders and other chronic diseases.

Recent Developments



In January 2024, Seres Therapeutics announced the successful completion of a Phase 3 clinical trial for its microbiome-based therapeutic for Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The treatment showed significant improvement in clinical outcomes, paving the way for regulatory approval in several key markets. In October 2023, Vedanta Biosciences launched a new microbiome-based product aimed at improving immune responses in patients with IBD. The company is conducting additional trials to further validate the product's effectiveness.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Microbiome Therapeutics Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence of Targeted Conditions (2023)

5.2 Pipeline Analysis and Approval Trends (2023)

5.3 Healthcare Spending on Microbiome Therapeutics (2023)

5.4 Global Adoption Rates of Microbiome Therapeutics (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Microbiome Therapeutics Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Microbiome Therapeutics Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Microbiome Therapeutics Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)