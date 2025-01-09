Fujifilm Celebrates 8 New Recipients Of Fujifilm Fellowships At Harvard Medical School

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-year program advancing translational medical science research and education

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation (Fujifilm), today celebrates the eight most recent Fujifilm Fellows at Harvard Medical School. These Harvard Medical School Therapeutics Program Ph.D. students from around the world are working to advance therapeutics discovery, development, and applications to improve the of disease.

Launched with an initial six fellows in 2019, the Fujifilm Fellowship has now grown to award 41 recipients to date, including 10 alumni. Fujifilm Fellows have been authors in over 220 published works spanning several high impact journals, 32 of which have been first-author papers. 17 of these publications have been in the highly prestigious journals including Cell, Nature and Science.

Research and publications generated by fellowship recipients cover areas ranging from oncology to infectious diseases and mechanisms of drug resistance, hematopoietic related disorders, obesity and related biology, lung disease, neuroscience and neurodegeneration, pain, women's health, and G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) targeting drug discovery and ion channels.

“At Fujifilm we are supporting the development and manufacturing of advanced therapies aimed at making the world a healthier place,” says Toshihisa Iida, director, corporate vice president, general manager of the Life Sciences Strategy Headquarters of FUJIFILM Corporation, Japan.“Fujifilm is proud to support the Fujifilm Fellowships at Harvard Medical School and we congratulate the fellows on this recognition.”

Fujifilm Fellows 2024 – 2025 Cohort:



Amerria M. Causey , MS, Virology Ph.D. Program, Knipe Lab at Harvard Medical School and Gopinath Lab (Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health)

Jessica Chen , Virology Ph.D. Program, Wesemann Lab (Brigham and Women's Hospital)

Winiffer D. Conce Alberto , Immunology Ph.D. Program, Dougan Lab (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute)

Frank Obeng Addae , Biological Sciences in Public Health Ph.D. Program, Duraisingh Lab, (Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health)

Kasidet Manakongtreecheep , Biological and Biomedical Sciences Ph.D. Program, Wu Lab (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute)

Timothy O'Meara , Chemical Biology Ph.D. Program, Cole Lab (Brigham and Women's Hospital)

Nancy K. Pohl , Biological Sciences in Public Health Ph.D. Program, Kanarek Lab (Boston Children's Hospital) Fabian Suri-Payer , Molecules, Cells and Organisms (MCO) Ph.D. Program, Greka Lab (Broad Institute)

“HMS is a national leader in training graduate students in the science of drug discovery and development,” says David E. Golan, MD, PhD, TGP Faculty Director and Dean for Research Initiatives and Global Programs at Harvard Medical School.“Fujifilm has been an enabling supporter of the growth of the Therapeutics Graduate Program over the last 13 years-from fewer than 10 students per annual cohort to more than 20 today-strengthening HMS' impact on therapeutic translation for the medical community.”

"Fujifilm is proud to support the tremendous medical research advances enabled by the Fujifilm Fellows and their faculty advisors over the past five years. The Fujifilm Fellowship program aims to drive forward fundamentally enabling solutions to address the world's most challenging therapeutic unmet needs,” commented Bruce E. Novich Sc.D., division president, corporate new business development division, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation.

About Fujifilm Fellowship

The Fujifilm Fellowship program was designed by Fujifilm and Harvard Medical School to advance translational medicine research by investing in the next generation of scientists. The selected beneficiaries who have been admitted to Harvard Medical School's Therapeutics Graduate Program receive financial assistance to pursue their education and research in therapeutic innovation. Harvard Medical School leadership selects all program beneficiaries. For more information, please visit .

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of 27 affiliate companies across North and Latin America that are engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale and service of Fujifilm products and services. The company's portfolio represents a broad spectrum of industries including medical and life sciences, electronic, chemical, graphic arts, information systems, industrial products, broadcast, data storage, and photography. For more information, please visit: .

The Fujifilm Life Sciences Strategic Business Office leads strategy, business development and branding across the portfolio of Fujifilm life science businesses that offer products, services and comprehensive solutions supporting all stages of therapeutic development from discovery through to commercialization. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the office serves to cultivate and foster relationships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses, as well as academic and other research organizations. Through such partnerships as well as the broad strengths across Fujifilm businesses, the FUJIFILM Life Science Strategic Business Office seeks to maximize revenue, raise its presence in the field and contribute to advancements in translational medicine.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of“giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. With our 90-year history, including 88 years in healthcare, Fujifilm is harnessing the strengths of our diverse life science businesses under the slogan of“Partners for Life,” which expresses our commitment to customers and patients. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: .

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm's Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here .

