TG Therapeutics To Participate In The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation scheduled for Monday, January 13, 2025, at 4:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 4:30 PM PT.

A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & section, of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available on TG's website following the event.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS

TG Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, as well as approval by the European Commission (EC) and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for BRIUMVI to treat adult patients with RMS who have active disease defined by clinical or imaging features, in Europe and the United Kingdom, respectively. For more information, visit , and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and on LinkedIn .

