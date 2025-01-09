OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS CALL
CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Old
Republic International Corporation (NYSE:
ORI ) - today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, January 23, and will hold a conference call at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results. The call can be accessed live on Old Republic's website at
or by dialing 888-510-2411, passcode 4060501.
Investors may also access a replay of the call by dialing 1-800-770-2030, passcode 4060501, which will be available through January 30, 2025. The replay will also be available on Old Republic's website.
About Old Republic
Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the
Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.
For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents:
Please visit us at
Alternatively, please write or call:
Investor Relations
Old Republic International Corporation
307 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601
(312) 346-8100
At Old Republic:
At Financial Relations Board:
Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer
Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772
