OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS CALL

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Old

Republic International Corporation (NYSE:

ORI ) - today announced that it will report results for the fourth quarter of 2024 before the opens on Thursday, January 23, and will hold a call at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results. The call can be accessed live on Old Republic's website at

or by dialing 888-510-2411, passcode 4060501.

Investors may also access a replay of the call by dialing 1-800-770-2030, passcode 4060501, which will be available through January 30, 2025. The replay will also be available on Old Republic's website.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the

Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.