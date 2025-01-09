Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
9 January 2025
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 13 January 2025
Effective from 13 January 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 13 January 2025 to 11 April 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030395603, (SNP), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 13 January 2025: 3.7520% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
