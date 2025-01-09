Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Copenhagen

9 January 2025

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 13 January 2025

Effective from 13 January 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 13 January 2025 to 11 April 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030395603, (SNP), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 13 January 2025: 3.7520% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20250109