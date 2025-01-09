Target Is Expanding Its Wellness Assortment With 2,000 New Items, More Than Half Under $10

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

More than 600 only-at-Target wellness products, including functional beverages, hair and wellness technology, will help consumers discover newness at every stage of their wellness journeys

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) today announced it is doubling down on its commitment to wellness, with plans to introduce more than 2,000 new items across multiple categories, including more than 600 Target exclusives. As the retailer's wellness assortment expands, it is staying affordable, with over half of the new items under $10. The expansion is part of the retailer's strategy to take an integrated approach to wellbeing and infuse it throughout its assortment, so consumers can create a personalized regimen that helps them feel their best.

"We understand that wellness is deeply personal, and it spans many different aspects of people's lives, so at Target our approach to wellness reaches into every category of our assortment," said Rick Gomez , executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "Across beauty, personal care, tech, food, beverage, nutrition and more, we're adding exciting new products to make it easier for people to find everything they need at prices that allow them to take care of themselves and their families without having to spend a lot of money."

New and expanded assortment

Target's expanded assortment, including emerging and only-at-Target brands and partnerships, will help consumers discover new categories like functional beverages, hair health and wellness technology. Some of the new and/or exclusive products and brands consumers will find at Target in 2025 include:



Functional and non-alcoholic beverages.

Consumers can explore functional beverages (non-alcoholic drinks that contain ingredients to provide health benefits beyond basic hydration) including Target exclusives like strawberry flavored Bloom

colostrum & collagen and poppi

prebiotic cream soda; and non-alcoholic beverages like BERO , a new premium non-alcoholic beer brand co-founded by actor Tom Holland .

Beauty and health self-care.

Some of the products and partnerships consumers can only find at Target include a new haircare line from Being Frenshe,

founded by Ashley Tisdale ; Blake Brown

haircare from founder Blake Lively ; and Lemme Tone gummies from Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Lemme

brand. Consumers will also discover newness through brands like Daise body care and a limited-edition collection from Native , Native x Jarritos.



Men's wellness.

Target is also bringing newness to its men's wellness assortment, including Dr. Squatch

body care, new products from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Papatui

men's care line and a new men's fragrance from clean, vegan brand Fin'ery .

Nutrition and gut health.

Items that support gut health include new all-in-one nutrition shake flavors from

Ka'Chava

and a high protein shake from up&up . Target will also introduce three wellness discovery kits (wellness, kids and fitness) that will let consumers try out the latest in self-care. Target's food and beverage brand Good & Gather

will expand with more than 250 new items aligned with consumers' focus on wellness.

Wellness tech.

Consumers can discover more than 140 new wellness technology items including seven exclusive, innovative infrared products like SLF 's red light therapy

LED Face Mask

and Therabody's SmartGoggles

sleep technology, and the latest Oura Ring . Activewear and loungewear. A new, exclusive 80-piece apparel and accessories collection from Blogilates

by Cassey Ho, all $40 and under, will build on the success of Target's Blogilates sporting goods partnership. Target's All in Motion

brand will also introduce new items for kids, men and women. New Auden

pajamas with HeiQ Smart Temp TM dynamic cooling treated fabric

start at just $10, which consumers can pair with new Casaluna

bedding for a relaxing night of sleep.

Discovering wellness in-store and online

Guests will find options starting at the front of the store, where the new, exclusive Blogilates for Target collection is available alongside a wellness experience featuring beauty, health and beverage items. Throughout the store, prominent displays will feature must-have supplements and hydration, protein, health, sporting good items and more. Online shoppers will discover personalized product recommendations, the latest wellbeing trends, new snacks and curated deals throughout January to help consumers reset for the year ahead.



Consumers can shop Target's entire health and wellness assortment with Target's industry-leading fulfillment services, including

Drive Up

and Order Pickup , unlimited same-day delivery

with a Target Circle 360

membership or free 2-day shipping

when they spend $35.



About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center .

